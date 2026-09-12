The Early Spring finale today: Know when to watch episode 24 as Luke and Flora's journey nears its end

The Early Spring finale will be released on Netflix today, September 12. The Chinese drama is now heading towards the conclusion of Luke and Flora's complicated relationship, with the final episode expected to bring their long-running love story to a close.

This drama depicts how the romantic connection between them started not so traditionally and turned into something very serious, but some misunderstandings and circumstances made them go their own ways.

Where to watch The Early Spring finale?

The finale episode of The Early Spring can be viewed on the Netflix streaming platform. As per the previous information, the episode should have premiered at 9:30 am; however, the premiere of the episode will take place at 9:30 pm today. In any case, people watching The Early Spring will be able to learn how this drama ends. The drama has portrayed the lives of these characters from the moment they met each other up to this point in time.

The Early Spring goes to the finale

Luke and Flora were together for six years before their life stories went separate ways. The reasons why Luke and Flora had gone separate ways did not lie in the fact that they stopped loving each other, but the misunderstanding and the circumstances of Flora's life made them go their own ways.

Flora eventually left Beijing and rebuilt her life away from Luke. She started a small advertising company and settled into a new routine, while Luke continued to carry feelings for her. Even during their three-year separation, he continued visiting Harbin, although he never approached her.

Their story changed when Lu Mi's plans brought the two back into the same space. The reunion allowed Luke and Flora to confront feelings that had remained unresolved for years. What follows in the finale is expected to focus less on the misunderstandings that kept them apart and more on whether they are finally ready to choose each other.

What to expect from The Early Spring finale?

The final episode is expected to bring Luke and Flora closer after years of emotional distance. The two are set to make their way towards each other, giving their relationship the resolution that has been building throughout the drama. Luke's feelings are also expected to take a more definite form. The finale will see him propose to Flora, marking a significant step for a couple whose relationship once began on practical terms.

Another important moment will be Luke and Flora accepting their relationship publicly. After keeping their relationship hidden for nine years, including six years together and three years apart, he is finally expected to acknowledge Flora and their bond with pride.

For Luke and Flora, the finale therefore marks more than a reunion. It brings their complicated journey full circle, from an arrangement that gradually became love to a relationship they are finally prepared to accept openly.

The Early Spring cast and makers

The Early Spring stars Liu Yuning and Zhao Lusi in the lead roles of Luke and Flora. The series has drawn attention in India during its Netflix run, particularly for its relationship-driven storyline and the evolving dynamic between its two central characters.

The 24-episode Chinese drama premiered on Netflix on August 26 and has remained among the titles trending on Netflix India during its run. With the final episode now arriving on September 12, the series will conclude after taking Luke and Flora through six years of a relationship, three years of separation and, ultimately, a chance to begin again.

Also Read:

The Early Spring beats Musafir Cafe, India's Got Latent, Operation Safed Sagar on Netflix | Deets Inside