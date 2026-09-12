Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. India
  3. BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed
 Live now

BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed

Written By: Manmath Nayak
Updated:

As part of the BRICS Summit 2026, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He will meet Abiy Ahmed Ali, PM of Ethiopia, and will also meet Anwar Ibrahim, PM of Malaysia.

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Image Source : ANI
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026. As India is all set to host the 18th BRICS Summit on Saturday, several heads of state and other leaders have arrived in New Delhi to attend the mega event. World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in India for the summit being hosted by New Delhi. Among other leaders, Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, also arrived in India for the summit.

On Friday, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian along with other leaders. During meeting with PM Modi, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres underscored the significance of multipolarity and the need to reform multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council, to reflect contemporary realities in the current and ever-changing world during their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in the national capital.

As part of the BRICS Summit 2026, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He will meet Abiy Ahmed Ali, PM of Ethiopia, and will also meet Anwar Ibrahim, PM of Malaysia. PM Modi will also hold talks with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. PM Modi will also meet Le Minh Hung, PM of Vietnam for bilateral talks.

Live updates :BRICS SUmmit 2026

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:43 AM (IST)Sep 12, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Vietnam's PM Le Minh Hung arrives in Delhi

    Vietnam's Prime Minister Le Minh Hung arrives in Delhi to participate in the BRICS Summit 2026.

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Sep 12, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026.

  • 10:07 AM (IST)Sep 12, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    China Southern Airlines to resume services to India after a six-year suspension

    China's Global Times tweets, "China Southern Airlines announced on Saturday that it will resume regular passenger services on the Guangzhou-New Delhi route starting September 21, marking the relaunch of China Southern's India service after a six-year suspension. Following the restart, the airline will run over 100 weekly flights across its eight round-trip routes in South Asia, the carrier said."

  • 10:01 AM (IST)Sep 12, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Traffic diversion in Delhi for BRICS Summit

    Traffic will be diverted on several routes on September 12 from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm. More than 35 roads around Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan will be affected. The traffic police have set up a total of 22 diversion points. Many major roads will not allow ordinary vehicles.

    Major diversions include:

    Deen Dayal Upadhyay Chowk: Traffic diverted towards Mathura Road and Tilak Marg.

    Ram Charan Agarwal Chowk: Commercial vehicles are not allowed to proceed.

    Mir Dard Chowk: Traffic diverted towards Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg.

    Kasturba Gandhi Marg/Outer Circle: Vehicles heading towards C-Hexagon are prohibited.

    Janpath-Connaught: Traffic towards C-Hexagon will be diverted.

    Patel Chowk: Vehicles diverted towards Windsor Place and RBI.

    RML Hospital Roundabout: Prohibition of access towards Mother Teresa Crescent and Talkatora Road.

    Vande Mataram Road/Simon Bolivar Road: Simon Bolivar Road will be closed.

    Dhaula Kuan Flyover: Diversion on Sardar Patel Marg.

    Moti Bagh flyover: Traffic restricted towards Shanti Path.

    Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Marg: Traffic heading towards Africa Avenue will be diverted.

    Madrassa T-Point: Vehicles heading towards Arbindo Road are prohibited.

    Lodhi Road/Amrita Shergill Road: Amrita Shergill Road closed.

    Lodhi Road/Max Mueller Road: Max Mueller Road closed.

    Lodhi Road/Maharshi Raman Marg: Traffic restrictions on Maharishi Raman Marg.

    Lodhi Road/Arch Bishop Macarius Marg: Arch Bishop Macarius Marg closed.

    Under Lodhi Flyover: Traffic diverted towards Mathura Road.

    Blue Dome: Oberoi Flyover/Dr. Prohibition of traffic towards Zakir Hussain Road.

    Under Oberoi Flyover: Traffic diversion on Mathura Road.

    U-Turn in front of DPS, Mathura Road: Traffic diverted towards Bharat Mandapam.

    Ring Road/Bhairon Road: Traffic diverted towards Bhairon Marg.

    Mandi House: Diversion towards Feroze Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road and Copernicus Marg.

     

  • 10:01 AM (IST)Sep 12, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    China and India are good neighbours and also have great civilizations: Ren Yan

    Chinese journalist Ren Yan says, "Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India after 7 long years... China and India are good neighbors and also have great civilizations. I think the BRICS summit has provided a good platform for the leaders of China and India to meet together and discuss many issues. So I think it's a good opportunity for the leaders of the two nations to improve the relationship between our two countries..." He adds, "This year marks the 20th anniversary of the birth of BRICS. Yeah. For the last 20 years, the BRICS has provided a good platform for the Global South countries to cooperate in many areas like trade, technology, and people-to-people exchange... I think BRICS will provide a good platform for the 'Global South' countries to invest more closely in many areas, such as the financial sector."

     

     

  • 9:07 AM (IST)Sep 12, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Security tightened across Delhi, heavy deployment near Bharat Mandapam | Watch

    Security has been tightened across Delhi as the 18th BRICS Summit gets underway in the national capital. Heavy security deployment and heightened vigilance have been witnessed around Bharat Mandapam -- the venue of the summit, with visuals showing increased security presence in the area.

  • 8:58 AM (IST)Sep 12, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Belarus Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov arrives in New Delhi

    Belarus Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov has arrived in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, being hosted by India. His arrival comes as world leaders and senior representatives of BRICS member countries gather in the national capital for the two-day summit.

     

  • 8:17 AM (IST)Sep 12, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    We are not threatening European countries: Putin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin says, "There is no such threat, and there has never been. We are not threatening European countries, nor are we going to threaten them. Why would we? No one seems to even consider that we have no grounds for any conflict with Europe. All issues were settled as a result of the Second World War. And what happened later, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, was done with the consent of the Russian Federation as the successor of the Soviet Union. Everything that runs counter to those arrangements runs counter to our interests and does not comply with the fundamental principles of international law and the U.N. Charter."

  • 8:15 AM (IST)Sep 12, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    António Guterres praises India's close cooperation with UN

    United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior to the BRICS Summit. The Secretary-General expressed appreciation for India’s close cooperation with the United Nations. The Secretary-General and the Prime Minister discussed the priorities of India’s presidency of the BRICS, including the need for multilateral institutions that clearly reflect the realities of the world in the 21st century. The Secretary-General and the Prime Minister also had a wide-ranging discussion on the current conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, and the impact both are having on the global economy, including regarding access to food and fertilizer. The Secretary-General reaffirmed the principle of freedom of navigation. The two leaders also had an exchange of views on the growing danger of lethal autonomous weapons: United Nations

  • 8:12 AM (IST)Sep 12, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Visuals from outside Bharat Mandapam

    Visuals from outside Bharat Mandapam, where the 18th BRICS Summit is going to take place from today, 12th September. The Summit will bring together leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries as well as Outreach Invitees. The theme for this year's Summit is “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." India is a founding member of BRICS and has previously held its Chairship three times in 2012, 2016, and 2021.

     

  • 8:08 AM (IST)Sep 12, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    BRICS chairship for India comes amid geopolitical uncertainty

    BRICS Chairship for India comes amid global economic fragmentation, technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change and resource pressures. However, this expanded grouping provides a platform for cooperation on development, climate action, technology, energy and financial resilience, while also contributing to discussions on reforms in global institutions. For India, the 2026 Chairship is focused on translating the expanded representation of BRICS into meaningful cooperation and tangible outcomes, while building consensus among its diverse members and strengthening the effectiveness of existing mechanisms.

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Sep 12, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    India held BRICS chairship three times in 2012, 2016 and 2021

    BRICS, originally comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa but later expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with Indonesia joining in 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became BRICS partner countries last year. India is a BRICS founding member and has previously held its chairship three times, in 2012, 2016 and 2021.

    This time, India assumed its fourth BRICS chairmanship on January 1 this year. The year 2026 also marks a milestone as BRICS completes 20 years since its establishment. After this summit, China will take over the BRICS rotating chair.

     

  • 7:52 AM (IST)Sep 12, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    World leaders arrive as India set to host BRICS Summit 2026

    As India is gearing up to host the 18th BRICS Summit on Saturday, several heads of state and other leaders have arrived in New Delhi to attend the mega event. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the arrival of Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr., Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and President of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye. 

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Sep 12, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    BRICS emerges as crucial platform for major economies

    Over the period of time, BRICS emerged as a crucial platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. The agenda of BRICS covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges. The group right now comprises 11 countries such as Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE.

  • 7:45 AM (IST)Sep 12, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Xi Jinping leaves Beijing for BRICS Summit 2026

    China's Global Times tweets, "Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing on Saturday for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi at the invitation of Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, according to Xinhua. Xi's entourage includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, Xinhua reported."

  • 7:42 AM (IST)Sep 12, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus arrives

    As the BRICS Summit 2026 is all set to begin on Saturday, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in India for the Summit, being hosted by New Delhi. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
BRICS Brics Countries Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping
Advertisement
Advertisement

More From India

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\