BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026. As India is all set to host the 18th BRICS Summit on Saturday, several heads of state and other leaders have arrived in New Delhi to attend the mega event. World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in India for the summit being hosted by New Delhi. Among other leaders, Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, also arrived in India for the summit.

On Friday, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian along with other leaders. During meeting with PM Modi, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres underscored the significance of multipolarity and the need to reform multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council, to reflect contemporary realities in the current and ever-changing world during their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in the national capital.

As part of the BRICS Summit 2026, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He will meet Abiy Ahmed Ali, PM of Ethiopia, and will also meet Anwar Ibrahim, PM of Malaysia. PM Modi will also hold talks with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. PM Modi will also meet Le Minh Hung, PM of Vietnam for bilateral talks.