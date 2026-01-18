The Night Manager Season 2: Episode 4 streaming details and plot explained The Night Manager Season 2 Episode 4 has been released on Prime Video. Here’s when it dropped, what happens in the episode and the finale release schedule.

The second season of Prime Video's spy thriller show The Night Manager was released on January 11, 2026, with the first three episodes. Fans of the hit show have been eagerly waiting for the new episodes.

The Night Manager is created by David Farr and features Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Elizabeth Debicki, and others in key roles. In this article, find out when you can stream Episode 4 of The Night Manager Season 2.

Is The Night Manager Season 2 Episode 4 out?

The wait for fans came to an end as the fourth episode of The Night Manager premiered on Prime Video on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

The Night Manager Season 2 Episode 4 plot: What happens next?

According to details available on Prime Video, viewers will see Pine finally obtain the proof he needs to expose the British-backed attempt to overthrow the Colombian government. But challenges remain: Teddy no longer trusts Matthew Ellis, Roxana is under threat, and the deadly local arms dealer Gilberto Hanson is on Pine's trail.

How many episodes are there in The Night Manager Season 2?

For the unversed, this season of The Night Manager consists of six episodes, four of which have been released so far. According to IMDb, Episode 5 will air on Sunday, January 25, 2026, and the final episode will premiere on February 1, 2026.

The Night Manager Season 2 review

An excerpt from India TV’s review of The Night Manager reads: "The Night Manager comes back not so much as an reinvention but as a reminder that the best spy tales have a hard time shaking off the shadow they once cast. But with this polished storytelling, engaging return that delivers on atmosphere and performances, The Night Manager Season 2 easily deserves 3.5 out of 5 stars."

