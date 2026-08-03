T Dilip pens heartfelt note after his tenure as India's fielding coach ends

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to take on Sri Lanka in a two-game Test series starting from August 15. Ahead of the series, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) came forward and announced the departure of the Indian team’s fielding coach T Dilip.

It is worth noting that T. Dilip joined Team India as the fielding coach back in November 2021. However, due to his contract coming to an end after the Zimbabwe series, Dilip left his post as the fielding coach of the side.

After the news of his departure was made official, T. Dilip took to social media and wrote a heartfelt emotional note reflecting on his time with the side and how grateful he is.

"Five years. It’s difficult to find the right words for a journey that has meant so much. When I first walked into this setup, I came in with one simple intention: to give everything I had every single day. Fielding has always been my way of contributing to the game I love, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to have played a part in this team’s journey,” Dilip wrote on Instagram.

"The fielding medal will always hold a very special place in my heart. Seeing the excitement it created in the dressing room, the smiles it brought and the value the players attached to it are memories I’ll carry with me forever,” he added.

India to take on Sri Lanka next

Speaking of team India’s schedule, the Shubman Gill-led side is all set to take on Sri Lanka next in a two-game Test series. India will take on the side in the first Test of the series in Galle starting August 15. Furthermore, the second Test will be held in Colombo from August 23.

The series is crucial from a WTC (World Test Championship) standpoint, and the Shubman Gill-led side will need to win the upcoming two games against Sri Lanka to have a better chance at reaching the WTC final. It could be interesting to see how the side fares in the upcoming games.

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