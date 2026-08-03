Prime Video unveils 'Job Trafficking'; Nimrat Kaur and Roshan Mathew lead survival drama: All you need to know

New Delhi:

Prime Video has officially announced its upcoming Hindi Original series Job Trafficking. On August 3, 2026, the streaming platform offered audiences a first glimpse of the project by unveiling its debut teaser.

Set across India and Southeast Asia, Job Trafficking explores the dark world of industrialised online scam networks and the lives of those caught within them. Here's everything you need to know about Prime Video's upcoming series.

Job Trafficking cast

Upcoming Hindi series stars Nimrat Kaur, Roshan Mathew, Kavya Trehan and Pavan Malhotra. Set across India and Southeast Asia, the series is created and directed by Prashant Nair and produced by Pratik Khanuja, Sameer Chand, Vikesh Bhutani and Shujaat Saudagar under the banners of Select Media Holdings and Chalkboard Entertainment.

The first-look video, shared by Prime Video on X and Instagram, offers an early glimpse into the world of the series and its lead characters. 'what begins as an opportunity soon becomes a fight for survival. #JobTraffickingOnPrime, New Series, Now Filming,' read the caption.

Have a look at the post here:

What is Job Trafficking about?

Job Trafficking takes viewers into the dark underbelly of industrialised online scam operations. The story explores so-called 'pig butchering' scams, in which fraudsters spend weeks or even months building trust and false intimacy with victims online before ultimately stealing their money.

The series also shines a light on another side of these operations: young people who are lured by fake job offers, trafficked across borders and forced to become part of the very scam networks that exploit others.

At the centre of the story are three strangers whose lives become intertwined in unexpected ways. A trapped scammer fighting to escape captivity, a housewife searching for answers after being defrauded, and a CEO caught in the crossfire find themselves entangled in a dangerous web of deception, exploitation and broken trust.

As their paths converge, what begins as the promise of a better future soon turns into a fight for survival, forcing each of them to make impossible choices in their quest for freedom.

Job Trafficking release date

The makers and Prime Video has not yet revealed the release date of the upcoming series based on industrialised online scam operations.

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