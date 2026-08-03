House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 7 leaves fans stunned; many call it 'best episode yet' | See X reactions

New Delhi:

The rush towards the House of the Dragon season 3 finale has just heated up because of several twists made by episode 7. Released on Monday, the penultimate episode drew praise from viewers for balancing large-scale action with emotional storytelling, while setting the stage for what is expected to be an eventful finale.

Within hours of its release, fans took to X to share their reactions, with many describing the latest chapter as the season's standout episode.

Fans praise episode 7 ahead of the finale

A large section of viewers applauded the episode's visual scale, particularly its dragon sequences, which many said were among the most impressive seen in the Game of Thrones universe. Others felt the episode struck the right balance between spectacle and character development. Although it was quite well liked by many, what came out to be the most liked part by many watchers was the emotional parts of the main characters.

As Emma D'Arcy played Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, she got much appreciation as many people claimed that she performed best in the whole season.

Moreover, there was a lot of talk about the turning point in the life of Alicent Hightower, as well as the coming back of an old dragon. The closing moments, in particular, left fans speculating about how the battle for the Iron Throne will unfold in the season finale.

X reactions

Social media was flooded with reactions shortly after the episode premiered. Overall, the response online has been largely positive, with many fans agreeing that the latest episode has raised expectations for the season's concluding chapter.

See some reactions here:

When and where to watch?

House of the Dragon season 3 episode 7 is now streaming on JioHotstar in India. Internationally, the series is available on HBO and HBO Max.

The eighth and final episode of the season is scheduled to premiere on August 9, 2026.

House of the Dragon season 3 cast

The series features Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Phia Saban, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Gayle Rankin, Steve Toussaint and Rhys Ifans in pivotal roles.

Based on George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon serves as a prequel to Game of Thrones and chronicles the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. With only one episode left this season, anticipation is high as the conflict moves towards its next decisive chapter.

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