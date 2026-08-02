Riteish Deshmukh's new task in Lock Upp 2 puts inmates in a race for the first finale spot | New promo out

New Delhi:

Netflix's reality show Lock Upp 2 is nearing its end. The show, which premiered on June 27, 2026, will reach its finale in the coming days. The race for the finale has already begun, with the makers dropping a new promo that reveals the show will get its first finalist in the Sunday (August 2) episode.

In the promo, host Riteish Deshmukh introduces a new task that will decide the first finalist. Read on for further details.

Riteish Deshmukh's new task in Lock Upp 2 to decide the first finalist

In the latest promo, Riteish introduces a task titled 'Lock Upp Daawat-e-Jung' for the contestants. The task puts the inmates in a jail-like setup, where they must sit together for a meal and decide who should leave the cage.

The inmates have 60 minutes to discuss and reach a decision. By the end of the task, Riteish wants only one inmate to remain inside the cage, who will then become the first finalist of Lock Upp 2.

Explaining the task, Riteish tells the inmates that they will have to discuss among themselves and decide who should leave the cage first. The promo shows intense conversations and heated exchanges as the contestants fight to secure their place in the finale.

Sharing the new promo, Netflix India Reality wrote, "Daawat-e-Jung mein aapka swagat hai. Watch new episodes every day till the Grand Finale, at 8 PM, only on Netflix (sic)." Take a look below:

Akanksha Choudhary and Pamela Serena evicted from Lock Upp 2

So far, eight contestants have remained in the competition. In the August 1 episode, two contestants, Pamela Serena and Akanksha Chaudhary, were evicted from the show, leaving the remaining inmates to battle it out for a spot in the finale.

The contestants currently in the race include Shilpa Shinde, Shivani Joshi, Yogesh Rawat, Ram Kapoor, Harshad Chopda, Varun Yadav and Akanksha Chamola.

Ram Kapoor makes a shocking revelation

Moreover, TV actor Ram Kapoor opened up about a difficult phase in his life while reflecting on the success of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He recalled struggling with his weight and said doctors had warned him that it was putting his life at risk. At the time, he was diabetic and needed insulin injections three times a day. However, he admitted that he did not take the medical warnings seriously, as he felt viewers had grown attached to the persona he had built through his television roles.

For the unversed, the second season of the reality series, Lock Upp, titled Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, streams daily on Netflix at 8 pm.

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Ram Kapoor opens up about alcohol addiction during Bade Acche Lagte Hain as Lock Upp 2 sees double eviction