Tensions in Karnataka Congress after Cabinet expansion, two MLAs offer resignation; Shivakumar looks to pacify

New Delhi:

Fresh tensions have surfaced in the Karnataka Congress after the Cabinet expansion on Monday, as 19 got ministerial berths. Two Congress MLAs with ministerial berth aspirations have offered resignations while CM D K Shivakumar looks to pacify them.

Speaking to reporters amid the simmering discontent, Shivakumar asked them to be patient, putting his own example in front of them. "There are many legislators, many of them are eligible; I'm not denying that. The party has to make decisions in some situations. I too was not considered for the minister post in 2004; during the Siddaramaiah government too (in 2013-18) I was not taken into the cabinet initially. I remained patient," Shivakumar said.

"I'm sitting in this position because I remained patient. I request everyone to be patient. We will create some opportunity for everyone. Please be patient," he added.

Who are the MLAs offering resignations?

According to news agency PTI, Yashavantharayagouda V Patil, a Congress MLA, has submitted his resignation from his MLA post on Monday. Belur Gopalakrishna, the Sagara MLA, also expressed his disappointment and intentions to resign. "It looks like only the influential and children of ex-CMs and senior leaders get prominence, not common legislators. I feel that...I'm hurt, I'm going to resign tomorrow from the MLA post," Gopalakrishna said.

Sait's supporters stage protest, MLA hits out at Congress

Meanwhile, supporters of senior MLA Tanveer Sait staged a protest in Mysuru over the denial of a ministerial berth to him. The supporters staged a road blockade on the Mysuru-Bengaluru road, which was traffic jam. Meanwhile, the police detained the protesters.

Sait hit out at the ruling party for denial of a Cabinet berth. He alleged that the party has failed him and said that those who openly engage in anti-party activities and challenge the party have been rewarded. "There seems to be no value for loyalty and honesty," he said.

Meanwhile, there was another protest from supporters of another MLA. Supporters of Govindarajanagar MLA Priya Krisha staged a protest and yelled slogans of justice. There have been several other protests by supporters of Ministerial aspirants from different parts of the state.

Two months after assuming charge as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar expanded his Cabinet on Monday by inducting 19 ministers.

(With PTI Inputs)

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