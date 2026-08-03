OTT releases of the week (August 3-9): From Main Vaapas Aaunga to Operation Safed Sagar, know what to stream

New Delhi:

With the new week underway, streaming platforms are rolling out a diverse slate of films and series across Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and JioHotstar. While Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey continue to dominate cinemas, there's plenty to look forward to at home as well.

Here's a look at the biggest OTT releases this week.

Uyir

Tamil crime drama Uyir premieres on JioHotstar on August 4. Starring Roshan Mathew, Baiju Santhosh and Athulya Chandra, the film follows a trainee sub-inspector investigating a case inspired by real-life incidents in Kerala's Kannur district.

Ted Lasso season 4

The Emmy-winning comedy-drama returns after a long break. In the new season, Ted heads back to Richmond to coach the club's women's football team, taking on a fresh challenge. The 10-episode season premieres on Apple TV+ on August 5.

Sterling Point

Created by Megan Park, Sterling Point follows 17-year-old Annie, who unexpectedly inherits a remote Canadian island. As she settles into her new home, she begins uncovering long-buried family secrets. The series arrives on Prime Video on August 5.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 3

Netflix's hit teen romance returns on August 6. The new season picks up after a major family health scare, with Jackie continuing to navigate her complicated relationship with brothers Cole and Alex. All 10 episodes will be available on the day of release.

Main Vaapas Aaunga

One of the most acclaimed Hindi films of the year, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga is finally making its digital debut. Released in theatres on June 12, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina. It begins streaming on Netflix from August 7.

Operation Safed Sagar

Inspired by the Indian Air Force's 1999 Kargil War campaign, Operation Safed Sagar premieres on Netflix on August 7. The series stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Siddharth, Mihir Ahuja and Abhay Verma.

Our Sticky Love

Netflix rounds off the week with romantic comedy Our Sticky Love on August 7. The film follows two strangers whose lives become unexpectedly intertwined after a chance meeting, leading to an unlikely romance.

MTV Hustle 5

The latest season of the popular rap reality show arrives on JioHotstar on August 8. Along with introducing new rap talent, the show explores the stories and experiences that shaped the contestants. Badshah returns as the Rap Supremo.

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