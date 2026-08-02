Aarush Bhola defends Varun Yadav, says Lock Upp 2 judges were biased; explains 'Mithu' remark

New Delhi:

The whole controversy regarding a sexsit statement on season 2 of Lock Upp is now extending outside the show, as YouTuber Aarush Bhola comes to the defense of his friend and creator Varun Yadav, famously called Laila. Following the last episode, in which the judges Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh had raised questions on Varun's behavior, Aarush's video is going viral online, where he can be seen explaining the controversy.

He alleged that the judges were being unfair towards Varun, defended his own 'Mithu' remark directed at contestant Sufi Motiwala and argued that the criticism against his friend was one-sided.

Aarush explains why he used the word 'Mithu'

Addressing the backlash over his comment, Aarush insisted that the word had been misunderstood. He said, "So guys, I just watched today's episode. In it, I asked Laila, how did you listen to Mithu's abuse. It's a simple thing. I am still saying. I am not at all sorry for what I said. How did you take Mithu as an abuse. When we were in Rise and Fall, I used to say Mithu, Mithu, for the one who speaks sweetly. You are taking this thing somewhere else. You are connecting everything with one thing."

He went on to argue that the same word would not have been interpreted negatively if it had been used in a different context, as he said, "If I had come here and told Laila that Ram Kapoor speaks sweetly to you on your face but not behind your back and he is a mithu, will you take that in the same sense? No! But because now Varun is performing well from two days and is visible more, and maybe he is not your favourite, so you have a problem."

Aarush further alleged that Varun was targeted on Judgement Day. "Six people are against him, putting him down. He was talking about what he would do outside and that was also sidelined away. So please put your biases away and stop putting someone down," the content creator said in the video.

'Why was no one questioning Sufi?' Aarush asks

Aarush also questioned why, according to him, Sufi Motiwala's behaviour had not received similar scrutiny. He said, "And all this for who, Sufi Motiwala? When he was abusing girls, he was the only one who abused girls, none of you spoke a word. Not once that thing was pointed out, that he was abusing girls."

He further claimed that the judges had praised Sufi during an earlier episode despite his behaviour, as he said, "On the contrary, that week you were saying, this is the most masculine thing that Sufi has done this week. Then you were doing this, and now you are doing this."

Aarush says comments against Varun were contradictory

The YouTuber also referred to comments made by contestant Chamola, saying they contradicted earlier accusations levelled against Varun. "Chamola is saying Laila has done worse than the boys. The thing is, throughout the show, he had the tag of misogynist and everyone kept tagging him. Now when he defeated the girls, he won over the girls, there were boys there, he won over them too. So, you are saying that he played worse than the girls. So, you yourself are demeaning the girls," Aarush said in the video.

Don't blame just one person: Aarush

Towards the end of his video, Aarush appealed for everyone involved to be judged by the same standards instead of singling out Varun. "So, first of all, clear the facts once. Don't blame just one person. If our Laila is one per cent wrong, there twenty per cent is wrong. And I am still saying, if you abused Laila, abuse her ten times more. Whoever is in front of you, say the opposite. The girl you used to play with, she is making you cry there. So get back to her, my friend," the content creator said.

Aarush says the comments could be affecting Varun's mental health

Aarush concluded by saying the repeated criticism could have a serious impact on Varun's mental well-being as he added, "You are spoiling someone's mental health. There, the guy has left us all and is playing a game. What did he play for himself? Everyone inside got screwed up. Why did he play for himself? Why did he win?"

Reiterating his stance on the controversy, he added that he still did not believe the word 'Mithu' was abusive, as he went on to say, "I went to make Laila win. I was not playing for anyone else there. And after that, what did I say wrong to him? Mithu had abused him. He is a sweet guy on the face, but he is abusing him back. What is wrong with that?"

Neither Farah Khan nor Riteish Deshmukh has publicly responded to Aarush Bhola's allegations so far.

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