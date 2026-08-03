BJP's big setback in bypolls: Prashant Kishor wins Bankipur, Congress bags Datia; Manjalpur only consolation

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday suffered a massive setback in byelections across Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, losing the Bankipur and Datia constituencies to Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishore and the Congress, respectively. The biggest setback for the party was losing Bankipur, a seat that was considered to be a fortress of BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

Plus, BJP's loss in Datia only added salt to its wound, as the seat was a stronghold of former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. The only silver lining for the party was winning the Manjalpur assembly constituency in Gujarat.

The loss in Bankipur

Losing the Bankipur seat was the most significant blow to the BJP. According to final data provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Kishor won this seat by a margin of over 19,000 votes against BJP's Neeraj Kumar. Kishor polled 64,151 votes, while Kumar received 44,827 votes. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) nominee Rekha Kumari was a distant third with 14,273 votes.

Following his victory, Kishor thanked those who supported him, while said the result highlights that BJP would only be governed by a "good leader", as he took a dig at Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. "This election was to decide on the BJP-NDA government and its leadership. The people of Bankipur have voted that the central leadership of the BJP should consider it and, in the interest of Bihar, hand over the power of Bihar to a good person," he told reporters.

Later, Choudhary congratulated Kishor, while the BJP said it accepts the people's mandate. "In the grand festival of democracy, the people have chosen Jan Suraaj in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll. I respect the people's verdict and extend my heartfelt congratulations to Prashant Kishor ji on his victory," he said in Hindi on X.

BJP's setback in Datia

Another setback for BJP was losing the Datia seat in Madhya Pradesh. It was widely expected that Mishra would be fielded by the BJP, but the party opted for Ashutosh Tiwari. Later, Mishra extended his support to Tiwari, but despite that, the Congress retained the seat, which it had won during the 2023 assembly elections.

Congress' Ghanshyam Singh received 66,757 votes, while Tiwari secured 60,741 votes. Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)'s Damodar Yadav ' Mandal' was at the third place with 22,527 votes, as per the ECI.

The BJP has said it would review the poll outcome and take action based on its findings. "Discipline is paramount in the BJP. All our workers are equal. The party will take action based on the conclusions reached after the review," Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal said.

BJP retains Manjalpur

The BJP only managed to retain the Manjalpur seat, with the party candidate Satish Govindbhai Patel winning by over 30,000 votes against Congress' Bhikhabhai Rabari. While Patel received 55,481 votes, Patel polled 24,851 votes.

Patel, a former councillor of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, thanked the people for their support, but Rabari alleged that the state government misused its power to win the byelection.

"The entire government machinery, including ministers, was deployed against me. There was open violation of the model code of conduct, and every possible tactic was used to defeat me. I am deeply saddened by the manner in which the code was violated," he alleged.

While the byelection results will have little impact on the numerical strength of the respective state assemblies, the BJP's defeats in Bankipur and Datia carry considerable symbolic significance. The victories are expected to boost the morale of the opposition, especially Jan Suraaj in Bihar and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, ahead of future electoral battles.

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