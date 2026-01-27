Jana Nayagan censor row: Scenes flagged by CBFC in Vijay’s film explained Vijay’s Jana Nayagan ran into censor trouble after CBFC flagged certain scenes. Here’s what the board objected to and why those moments matter now.

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has become the talk of the town once again with Madras High Court ruling in favour of Censor Board of Film Certification in the CBFC vs KVN Production case.

With this, Thalapathy Vijay and his last film's makers have suffered another blow, as despite much hope, they got no respite from the Madras HC. But do you know what the major issue is between Jana Nayagan producers and the censor board?

Why Jana Nayagan came under CBFC scrutiny

The producers of Jana Nayagan had sent their film for certification to CBFC and almost had it underway. However, due to a last-minute anonymous complaint, the censor board had to stop the certification process. They sent back the film to the producers and asked them to make changes.

During the January 20, 2026's hearing, the ASG mentioned that the examining committee watched the film and suggested 14 cuts, but that decision was not final. It was only a temporary or preliminary step, and the final certification decision is still pending or will be taken later by the appropriate authority.

What scenes were flagged by the censor board

The censor board has its concerns over three major issues:

1. Excessive violence

It is apparent that the board felt that the degree of violence inherent in the film was excessive and thus raised queries regarding it being publicly shown. It is on this basis that several cuts were requested, and the film producers allegedly obeyed.

2. Objection over alleged defence emblem use

One of the most prominent of these objections centers upon the possible display of a defense emblem, which, in their opinion, demanded explanation and official sanction. This issue has been later submitted for review to relevant specialists to see if it transgresses extant guidelines.

3. Concerns raised over communal overtones

There were concerns expressed by a member of the censor board about some scenes having community-oriented themes and it was considered that perhaps those scenes might be sensitive and need tweaking to prevent misunderstandings.

Censor board does not see Jana Nayagan fit for U/A certificate

For the unversed, 'U/A' certificate means that the film is suitable for all, but with parental guidance advised for children under 12. Due to violence in the film CBFC suggested to give Jana Nayagan 'A' certificate and hence filed a writ appeal in Madras HC after the single judge ruled in favour of the makers on January 9.

Now on January 27, 2026, the censor board also got a positive outcome of their appeal and it now remains to see what next step will the makers of Jana Nayagan chose.

