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Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Three journalists killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon, reports

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

Israel-Iran War Live: The Iran’s English-language daily Tehran Times carried a stark warning to Washington on Saturday. The front page headline read, "Welcome To Hell”, alongside a warning that any US troops entering Iranian soil would "leave only in a coffin".

Israel-Iran War Live Updates: What is happening in Middle East? Detailed coverage
Israel-Iran War Live Updates: What is happening in Middle East? Detailed coverage Image Source : PTI File Photo
Tehran:

As United States is preparing for a ground invasion with around 3,500 American troops had arrived in the Middle East, the Iran’s English-language daily Tehran Times carried a stark warning to Washington on Saturday. The front page headline read, "Welcome To Hell”, alongside a warning that any US troops entering Iranian soil would "leave only in a coffin". 

The messaging comes amid reports that Washington may be weighing the deployment of up to 10,000 additional troops to the region, fuelling speculation that the conflict could escalate into a possible ground operation inside Iran. Earlier, the US Central Command said around 3,500 American troops had arrived in the Middle East.

"The America-class amphibious assault ship serves as the flagship for the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group / 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit composed of about 3,500 Sailors and Marines, in addition to transport and strike fighter aircraft, as well as amphibious assault and tactical assets," the post read. Meanwhile, the Iran-backed Houthis entered into the conflict and they have launched second missile attack on Israel and vow to continue to fight in coming days. 

 

Live updates :Israel-Iran War Live Updates: 'Welcome to Hell'; Iran daily warns US troops

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