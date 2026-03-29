Russia took satellite images of US airbase in Saudi days before Iranian strikes, claims Zelenskyy

Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed Russia captured satellite images of a key US airbase in Saudi Arabia multiple times in the days leading up to an Iranian strike, injuring at least 15 American soldiers. The attack on March 27 on the Prince Sultan Air Base included at least six ballistic missiles and 29 drones, according to Associated Press.

Zelenskyy shares timeline of satellite images and strike

In a post on X, Zelenskyy shared a summary of Ukrainian intelligence, claiming that Russia's satellites captured images of multiple United States and allied installations across the Middle East between March 24 and March 26. According to the claims, the surveillance covered key bases and critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkiye, as well as locations in the Indian Ocean region.

"On March 24, they imaged the US-UK joint military facility on Diego Garcia located in the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean. They also captured pictures of Kuwait International Airport and parts of the infrastructure of the Greater Burgan oil field. On March 25, they took pictures of the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The Shaybah oil and gas field in Saudi Arabia, İncirlik Air Base in Türkiye, and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar were all imaged on March 26," he said.

When did Russian satellites take images of Prince Sultan Air Base?

Zelenskyy, in an interview with NBC News, claimed that Russian satellites took images of the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on March 20, March 23, and March 25, just days before the attack.

Speaking during a visit to Qatar, Zelenskyy said he was "100%" certain that Russia shared intelligence with Iran to help target US forces. "I think that it’s in Russia's interest to help Iranians. And I don't believe — I know — that they share information," he said. "Do they help Iranians? Of course. How many percent? One-hundred percent."

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