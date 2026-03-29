West Bengal Elections: Election Commission releases third supplementary voters' list; no clarity on deletion

Kolkata:

Within twenty four hours following the release of second supplementary voters' list, Election Commission has released the third supplementary voters' list. The second supplementary voters' list was released on Friday night while the first supplementary list released on Monday.

Like previous lists, the commission did not provide any information on how many names were removed or included in the list. According to an Election Commission official, a "supplementary voters' list" refers to an additional list of voters' names that is included after the publication of the final electoral roll. These typically include newly enrolled voters, names restored after corrections to particulars, and verification. The office also releases related deletion lists, which include names removed due to reasons such as duplication of names, death, or change of residence.

Election officials said the phased publication of supplementary lists ensures that all eligible voters are included while maintaining the accuracy of the rolls ahead of upcoming electoral exercises. "As directed by the court, the supplementary list will be published on a regular basis now,' the official said.

A total of 58 lakh names were deleted following the enumeration phase of the SIR exercise, slashing the state's eligible electors from the initial 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore on grounds of death, migration, duplication and untraceability.

West Bengal Elections 2026

West Bengal will go for polls in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results will be announced on May 4. West Bengal's 294-seat assembly will see a fierce battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee since 2011, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the first phase, the election will be held in Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Birbhum, East and West Midnapore, Jalpaiguri, Maldaha, Murshidabad, North and South Dinajpur, West Bardhaman, Darjeeling, Coochbehar, Alipurduar, Kalimpong. In the second phase, the election will be held in East Bardhaman, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata.

-With PTI Inputs

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