Protest outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi over Hindu man's lynching, barricades breached| VIDEO Members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) protested outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi against the brutal killing of a Hindu man in the country last week.

New Delhi:

A major protest is taking place outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday in the wake of the brutal lynching of a Hindu man by an Islamist mob in Bangladesh's Mymensingh last week. The protests are being spearheaded by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). Delhi Police has stepped up security outside as a precautionary measure. Some protesters were seen breaching the security barricades before being overpowered by the cops.

The crowd assembled at the site has also attempted to remove police barricades put up for security. Protesters continue to raise slogans condemning the incident in Dhaka. Workers from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Hindu organisations are taking part in the demonstration.

However, security agencies had been on alert in advance in anticipation of the protest. The Delhi Police have put in place tight security arrangements outside the Bangladesh High Commission to prevent any untoward incident.

Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh

Protests have erupted across India over the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker who was lynched by a mob in the Baluka area of Mymensingh last week following allegations of blasphemy.

After the attack, his body was set on fire. Police arrested 2 additional suspects on Sunday in connection with the case. According to the Daily Star, a total of 12 people have so far been detained for their alleged involvement in the killing, citing police and Rapid Action Battalion sources.

What's happening in Bangladesh?

Unidentified gunmen on Monday shot Motaleb Shikder in the head, making him the second leader linked to Bangladesh’s violent student led uprising of 2024 to be targeted in recent days.

The attack took place in the southwestern city of Khulna, just days after the killing of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

“The Khulna Division head of NCP (National Citizen Party) and central coordinator of the party’s workers front, Motaleb Shikder, was shot a few minutes ago,” NCP joint principal coordinator Mahmuda Mitu said in a Facebook post.

Mitu, who is a doctor, said Shikder was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital and was in critical condition. The Kaler Kantha newspaper, citing hospital sources, reported that Shikder was shot on the left side of his head and was bleeding heavily when he was brought to the hospital, where doctors immediately began emergency treatment.

The shooting comes days after Sharif Osman Hadi, a key figure in last year’s student led protests that resulted in the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina led Awami League government, was shot in the head by masked attackers during an election campaign in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area on December 12.

