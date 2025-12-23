Dipu Chandra Das lynching: US lawmakers condemn attacks on minorities amid violence in Bangladesh A Hindu man named Dipu Chandra Das was killed after being attacked by a mob over accusations of blasphemy in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh. His body was set ablaze by an angry mob. As many as 12 persons have so far been arrested in the case.

Several US lawmakers have voiced strong concern over the killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh amid protests over the murder of youth leader Sharif Osman Bin Hadi. They have urged Bangladesh's interim government to safeguard minority communities and uphold law and order after the barbaric murder of Dipu Chandra Das.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois denounced the killing of Das, describing it as a targeted act of mob violence that comes at a time of growing unrest in the country. He stressed the need for Bangladeshi authorities to hold those responsible accountable, reinforce protections for religious minorities, and restore stability through the rule of law.

"I am appalled by the targeted mob killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man in Bangladesh—an act of violence amid a period of dangerous instability and unrest,” Krishnamoorthi said.

“While authorities have reported arrests, the Government of Bangladesh must aggressively pursue a full and transparent investigation and prosecute all those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.

It must also take urgent action to protect Hindu communities and other religious minorities from further violence. For the sake of all Bangladeshis, this unrest must end and the rule of law must be upheld,” he added.

New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar said she was troubled and disturbed due to targeted violence against minorities in Bangladesh, especially mentioning Das’ case. She also expressed solidarity with Bangladesh’s Hindu community.

“A mob beat him, set him ablaze, and left his body on a highway. Authorities have reportedly arrested twelve individuals in connection with the horrific crime,” Rajkumar said.

“From Queens to countries across the globe, we all share in the fear, pain, and uncertainty faced by Hindus in Bangladesh. We stand in solidarity with Bangladesh’s Hindu community and for human rights and religious freedom globally,” she added.

A Hindu man named Dipu Chandra Das was killed after being attacked by a mob over accusations of blasphemy in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh. His body was set ablaze by an angry mob. As many as 12 persons have so far been arrested in the case.

