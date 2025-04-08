Cyber fraud alert: Fake Facebook account of Delhi Anti-Corruption Joint Commissioner surfaces Following the incident, Joint Commissioner Madhur Verma has decided to lodge a formal complaint with the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit on Tuesday. He has also taken to social media to alert the public and warn them not to fall for such scams being operated in his name.

In a shocking case of online impersonation, cyber fraudsters once again created a fake Facebook profile of the Joint Commissioner of Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch. As per details, the fake profile of Madhur Verma was used by fraudsters to trick people into buying furniture and electronic items at "cheap rates."

The scammers allegedly messaged Verma's acquaintances, pretending to be him, and offering household items for sale, claiming that a "CRPF friend" was being transferred and needed to quickly sell off his belongings. The messages appeared friendly and convincing in order to lure people into a trap.

Following this, Joint Commissioner Verma has decided to lodge a formal complaint with the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit on Tuesday. He has also taken to social media to alert the public and warn them not to fall for such scams being operated in his name.

(Image Source : FACEBOOK )A screenshot of the fake Facebook account of Delhi Anti-Corruption Joint Commissioner

Joint Commissioner Madhur Verma's reaction

Meanwhile, Verma has also asked people to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity immediately. He has urged people to cross-check any unusual communication claiming to be from him, especially those involving money or purchases.

"This is not the first time. Fraudsters have already created three fake profiles of the senior officer. Two of them were taken down earlier, but this marks the third such attempt to misuse his identity," as per sources.

Supreme Court's YouTube channel hacked

Notably, the official YouTube channel of the Supreme Court was also hacked last year, with the channel now showing the name "Ripple" instead of "Supreme Court of India." In an alarming cyberattack, videos related to cryptocurrency have replaced the usual legal content from the country's highest judicial authority.

The hack had raised concerns about online security for government digital assets, and efforts are underway to restore the channel and its original content. Meanwhile, authorities are investigating the breach to identify the perpetrators behind this incident.

ALSO READ: Digital Arrest Scams are spreading across India: How criminals impersonate law enforcement to extort money