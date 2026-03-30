Indian worker killed in Kuwait after Iranian drone attack on major power and water desalination plant

New Delhi:

An Indian worker lost his life and a key service building at a major power and desalination plant sustained heavy damage following Iranian strikes on Sunday evening. Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said. The ministry's spokesperson said the attack targeted a service structure within the facility, resulting in the worker's death and "significant material damage" to the site. Emergency and technical teams were rushed in immediately under the country's approved response plans, news agency ANI reported.

Authorities said teams were working in close coordination with security agencies to stabilise operations and secure the affected area. The spokesperson urged citizens to remain calm and avoid circulating unverified information, assuring that all official updates would be released transparently. The ministry reiterated that safeguarding electricity and water networks remains its foremost responsibility and that teams are on continuous alert to maintain essential services and prepare for any further eventualities.

UN peacekeeper killed in Southern Lebanon

In a separate incident, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon reported that one peacekeeper was killed and another critically wounded after a projectile hit a UNIFIL post near Adchit Al Qusayr. The organisation said the source of the projectile was not yet known and that an investigation had been initiated. Offering condolences to colleagues and family members, UNIFIL described the death as a grave loss, stating, "No one should ever lose their life serving the cause of peace."

The injured peacekeeper is currently receiving treatment for serious wounds. UNIFIL urged all regional actors to respect international law, ensure the safety of UN personnel and avoid any actions that may put peacekeepers at risk. The force also highlighted that deliberate attacks on peacekeepers violate international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701, potentially amounting to war crimes.

Hezbollah operatives eliminated in Southern Lebanon: IDF

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced that its troops neutralised Hezbollah operatives who were allegedly preparing to plant explosives and launch mortar fire at Israeli positions in southern Lebanon. Soldiers from the 91st Division reportedly identified the operatives late on Sunday and acted swiftly to prevent the attack. The IDF confirmed that none of its personnel were injured during the exchange. The army also uncovered a weapons depot in the same region containing anti-tank missiles, grenades and explosives, which it said were intended for future attacks on Israeli forces.

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