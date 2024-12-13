Allu Arjun gets interim bail from Telangana High Court in Sandhya Theatre stampede tragedy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun was earlier arrested by Hyderabad Police.

Allu Arjun finally has a reason to celebrate as the Telangana High Court has granted an interim bail to the actor in the Sandhya Theatre stampede tragedy. Earlier today, he was arrested by Hyderabad Police and was questioned regarding the case. Earlier, the case was being heard in the Telangana High Court, where Allu Arjun's lawyer said, ''There was nothing in the police instructions that anyone could die due to the arrival of the actor. It is common for actors to attend the first show of their films.''

As per the information shared by our reporter, the lawyer cited the cases of Gujarat High Court and Supreme Court against Shahrukh Khan. A case of culpable homicide was registered against Shahrukh when the deaths occurred due to a stampede during the promotion of his film Raees. Courts have found that charges in such cases are sustained only if the deaths are directly attributable to the actor's negligent and wrongful actions.

How it all started?

The horrifying incident took place on December 4 midnight premiere at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre. After Allu Arjun arrived at the location, he was surrounded by a sea of fans and within second the situation went out of control and stampede-like situation broke out. The incident took life of a woman named Revathy and left several injured.

Two days after the incident, Allu Arjun shared a video on his social media account, expressing his grief and announcing Rs 25 lakh to the bereaved family as a 'goodwill gesture'. He also offered to cover all the medical expenses of the injured members.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in cinemas on December 5, 2024 worldwide. The film also stars Rashmika Madanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles and has already grossed over Rs 1,000 crore globally.