BJP suspends Rajasthan leader Gyandev Ahuja over 'purification' stunt after Dalit MLA's temple visit The BJP suspended Gyandev Ahuja and issued a show-cause notice after he sparked controversy by performing a 'purification' ritual at a temple, claiming the visit of Dalit leader Tikaram Jully had 'impurified' it.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan has suspended former MLA Gyandev Ahuja and issued a show-cause notice following his controversial actions in Alwar. Ahuja made headlines after sprinkling 'gangajal' (sacred water) at a temple, claiming that the visit of Congress leader Tikaram Jully, a Dalit, had 'impurified' the site.

The incident occurred during the consecration ceremony of a temple on Ramnavami. Jully, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, attended the event, which prompted Ahuja to criticize his participation, claiming it would "pollute" the temple. The next day, Ahuja performed a 'purification' ritual by sprinkling gangajal and conducting a prayer. A video of the act went viral, drawing sharp reactions.

The BJP leadership quickly took action to mitigate damage, particularly in eastern Rajasthan, where Dalit voters are pivotal. A show-cause notice was issued to Ahuja, demanding an explanation within three days. The notice accused Ahuja of caste-based discrimination and warned him of disciplinary action if he failed to respond. The party emphasized its commitment to a code of conduct that prohibits discrimination based on caste, gender, or religion.

On Ahuja's suspension from BJP, Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore says, "We took immediate action and asked for a response within 3 days... However, he clarified to me on call that he and Tikaram Jully have had food on the same plate and that he viewed Jully's action as a leader, not on the basis of caste... Yet, the constitution does not allow the tolerance of such an action (done by Ahuja)... We do not ask the caste. We have a program where everyone brings food from their home, mixes it, and distributes it among all..."

In response to Ahuja's actions, the Congress party condemned the incident as a blatant act of caste discrimination. Tikaram Jully, the target of Ahuja’s remarks, accused the BJP of fostering hatred toward Dalits, questioning whether the party believed Dalits should be denied the right to perform religious rituals. Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot and Jairam Ramesh, demanded an apology from the BJP and called for action against Ahuja.

This is not the first time Ahuja has courted controversy. Previously, he made provocative remarks about JNU and defended cow vigilantes in the killing of Pehlu Khan. Given his history of contentious statements, Ahuja's latest actions have intensified debates around caste politics in Rajasthan.

The BJP's swift suspension of Ahuja aims to distance the party from his actions, but the controversy continues to simmer, with significant implications for the party’s standing among Dalit voters in the state