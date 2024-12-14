Yearender 2024: Ace your look with THESE 5 popular fashion hacks trending this year

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 5 popular fashion hacks trending this year

New trends are seen every year. Sometimes the trend of wearing chokers comes out, sometimes crop tops with jeans or heavy sweaters with skirts. Similarly, many fashion hacks are also seen in the year 2024. Hacks are meant to make life easier. Many times, after wearing a dress or styling a shoe, something is lacking in it, and then a hack is tried for it. Hacks mean making some jugaad. Behind the changes happening in the world of fashion every day, there are similar Jugaads that someone tried and became trend after trend. The end of the year is near, and in such a situation, let us see which fashion hacks will be seen in the year 2024.

1. Wearing a sweater in bolero style

One of the biggest fashion hacks of this year was how to wear a simple sweater in bolero style. This hack has been shared by digital creator Anushka Hazra on her Instagram account. For this, turn your sweater upside down and tie the neck of the sweater with a rubber band. After this, insert your head through the waist part of the sweater, and your bolero sweater is ready. After putting spaghetti over jeans, the sweater can be worn in this stylish way.

2. Shaping a long dress

Many times there are such long dresses that look very beautiful, but there is no shape in them. If you have such a dress, then you can give a good shape to the dress by using a rubber band. For this, put a rubber band on the inside of the dress near the waist. It can also be tied with a bracelet.

3. Dupatta in cape look

You must have seen many videos of wearing dupattas in different ways, but you might have rarely seen the method given here. This hack has been shared by content creator Isa Borah on Instagram. To style the dupatta, pin both ends on both sides of the choker with the help of a pin. Now hang the choker on the neck and hang the dupatta like a cape. This look looks very stylish.

4. Different shirt style

You can style even your plain shirt in a very different way. For this, wear a white or any other shirt in a normal way. After this, tie a ribbon on the collar of the shirt in a bow. If you want, you can match the ribbon with your pants.

5. Off-shoulder top hack

The only problem with off-shoulder tops is that if you raise your hands after wearing these tops, the top slides up and climbs on the shoulders. In such a case, all you have to do is pin the ribbon attached to the sleeves inside the top at the other end. Now insert your hand in it and put it in the sleeves. By doing this, the off-shoulder top will not slide upwards again and again. This hack has been shared by Megha Sihra on Instagram.

