Chhattisgarh's Puvarti village gets access to television for first time after Independence | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Children watching Doordarshan at Puvarti village in Sukma district

In a landmark development, villagers of Puvarti village, a Naxal-affected and remote area in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, watched national and international news, serials, and local films on Doordarshan for the first time since India’s independence.

Children, women, and elderly villagers from Puvarti eagerly gathered around TV sets to watch programs for hours. Children watched educational programs and cartoons. The initiative marks a significant step toward rapid development in Naxal-affected areas, bringing positive changes to remote villages like Puvarti, Silger, and Tekalgudiyum. It is also a major stride toward rural development.

Notably, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai-led Chhattisgarh government has launched the Niyad Nellanar Yojana to promote development and extend the benefits of welfare schemes to the remotest villages. The main objective of the initiative is to ensure 100 per cent implementation of central and state government schemes in these areas.

Solar energy brings relief to villagers

In Puvarti, solar-powered appliances such as lights and fans were distributed to families by the Chhattisgarh State Renewable Energy Development Agency (CREDA). Additionally, Doordarshan TV sets were installed in Puvarti, Tekalgudiyum, and Silger, with two sets in each village.

What did villagers say?

Expressing their delight to watch the television for the first time, villagers stated it was a miracle. The solar fans provided to them would provide much-needed relief in the summer. One of the villagers said, “We never imagined having TVs in our village. Watching news, serials, and films for the first time feels like being connected to the world. The solar lights and fans will brighten our nights and ease the heat. This is nothing short of a miracle for us.”

Meanwhile, youngsters said, “Studying at night will now be easier with the help of solar lights. The educational programs on Doordarshan will provide valuable information to the children.”

Significant step towards development: DC

During the first-ever TV watching, District Collector Devesh Kumar Dhruv stated that delivering solar-powered appliances to remote and Naxal-affected villages like Puvarti is a significant step toward development. He emphasized that these efforts are not only meeting the basic needs of villagers but also promoting sustainable energy and environmental conservation.