Telangana Municipality Elections: Major upset for BRS as Congress surges ahead

Hyderabad:

The counting of votes is currently underway in 2,582 wards across 116 municipalities spread over 32 districts of Telangana. Early trends indicate a decisive lead for the Congress party, which is ahead in 1,212 wards.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by K. Chandrashekar Rao, is trailing in second place with 653 seats so far. The outcome marks a significant setback for the party, which had delivered a dominant performance in the previous municipal polls by winning 1,767 seats.

Although the total number of wards has changed since the last elections, the current trend represents a substantial blow to the BRS and signals a shifting political landscape in Telangana’s urban local bodies.

Telangana local body polls:

Counting of votes is in progress in Telangana after polling for urban local bodies was held on February 11. The elections covered 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations, making it a significant political contest in the state. More than 52 lakh voters exercised their franchise, deciding the fate of nearly 13,000 candidates.

The municipalities where voting took place include Jangaon, Station Ghanpur, Narsampet, Wardhannapet, Parkal, Dornakal, Kesamudram, Mahabubabad, Maripeda, Thorrur and Bhupalpally. Polling was also conducted in Choppandandi, Huzurabad, Jammikunta, Dharmapuri, Jagtiyal, Korutla, Metpalli, Raikal, Sircilla and Vemulavada, among others.

Several towns in northern and western Telangana such as Adilabad, Bhainsa, Khanapur, Nirmal, Asifabad, Kagaznagar and Bellampally also went to the polls. In the Hyderabad region and surrounding areas, voting was held in Amangal, Chevella, Ibrahimpatnam, Moinabad, Shadnagar, Shankarpally, Kodangal, Parigi, Tandur and Vikarabad.

Other municipalities that witnessed polling include Armur, Bheemgal, Bodhan, Kamareddy, Yellareddy, Alair, Bhongir, Chotuppal, Pochampally, Yadagirigutta, Huzurnagar, Kodad and Suryapet. Civic elections were also conducted in Sangareddy, Zaheerabad, Medak, Narsapur, Ramayampet, Thoopran, Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Mulugu.

The outcome of these elections is expected to shape the political mood in Telangana, as major parties are keen to strengthen their presence in urban local bodies.

In the previous municipal elections held in 2020, a total of 2,755 wards went to polls across 121 municipalities. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), now known as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), emerged as the largest party by winning 1,767 wards. The Congress secured 580 wards to finish second. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 311 wards, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) claimed 93. The Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won 20 and 12 wards respectively. Independent candidates and smaller parties together secured 321 wards.