Critics Choice Awards 2025: From Dune Part Two to Wicked, see full list of nominees

Nominations for the upcoming edition of the Critics Choice Awards have been finally announced. Jon m Chu's Wicked and Edward Berger-starrer Conclave are leading the list with the maximum number of nominations. There are 10 movies in the chase for Best Picture Award including Dune Part Two, Nickel Boys, Sing Sing, The Substance, and Wicked, among others. Below is the complete list of all the nominations across different categories.
Full list of nominations:
Best Picture
A Complete Unknown
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
The Substance
Wicked
Best Actor
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig - Queer
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Hugh Grant - Heretic
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
Angelina Jolie - Maria
Mikey Madison - Anora
Demi Moore - The Substance
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov - Anora
Kieran Culkin- A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown.
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Denzel Washington - Gladiator II
Best Supporting Actress
Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor - Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Margaret Qualley - The Substance
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez
Best Young Actor/Actress
Alyla Browne - Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Elliott Heffernan - Blitz
Maisy Stella - My Old Ass
Izaac Wang - Didi
Alisha Weir - Abigail
Zoe Ziegler - Janet Planet
Best Acting Ensemble
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Saturday Night
Sing Sing
Wicked
Best Director
Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez
Sean Baker - Anora
Edward Berger - Conclave
Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
Jon M. Chu - Wicked
Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
RaMell Ross - Nickel Boys
Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two
Best Original Screenplay
Sean Baker - Anora
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David - September 5
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold - "The Brutalist"
Jesse Eisenberg - "A Real Pain"
Coralie Fargeat - "The Substance"
Justin Kuritzkes - "Challengers"
Best Adapted Screenplay
Jacques Audiard - "Emilia Perez"
Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox - "Wickedy Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley - "Sing Sing"
RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes - "Nickel Boys"
Peter Straughan - "Conclave"
Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts - "Dune: Part Two"
Best Cinematography
Jarin Blaschke - Nosferatu
Alice Brooks - Wicked
Lol Crawley - The Brutalist
Stephane Fontaine - Conclave
Greig Fraser - Dune: Part Two
Jomo Fray - Nickel Boys
Best Production Design
Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia - The Brutalist
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales - Wicked
Suzie Davies - Conclave
Craig Lathrop - Nosferatu
Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff - Gladiator II Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau - Dune: Part Two
Best Editing
Sean Baker - Anora
Marco Costa - Challengers
Nick Emerson - Conclave
David Jancso - The Brutalist
Joe Walker - Dune: Part Two
Hansjorg Weissbrich - September 5
Best Costume Design
Lisy Christl - Conclave
Linda Muir - Nosferatu
Massimo Cantini Parrini - Maria
Paul Tazewell - Wicked
Jacqueline West - Dune: Part Two
Janty Yates, Dave Crossman - Gladiator II
Best Hair and Makeup
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan - Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Hair and Makeup Team - Dune: Part Two
Hair and Makeup Team - The Substance
Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount - Wicked
Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White - Nosferatu Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier - A Different Man Best Visual Effects
Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould - "Gladiator II"
Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk - "Wicked"
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer - "Dune: Part Two"
Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs - "Better Man"
Visual Effects Team - "The Substance"
Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke - "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"
Best Animated Feature
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Comedy
A Real Pain
Deadpool & Wolverine
Hit Man
My Old Ass
Saturday Night
Thelma
Best Foreign Language Film
All We Imagine as Light"
Emilia Perez
Flow
I'm Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Best Song
Beautiful That Way- "The Last Showgirl" - Miley Cyrus
Compress/ Repress - "Challengers" - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
El Mal - "Emilia Perez" - Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Cascon, Camille
Harper and Will Go West - "Will & Harper" - Kristen Wiig
Kiss the Sky- "The Wild Robot" - Maren Morris
Mi Camino- "Emilia Perez" - Selena Gomez
Best Score
Volker Bertelmann - Conclave
Daniel Blumberg - The Brutalist
Kris Bowers - The Wild Robot
Clement Ducol & Camille - Emilia Perez
Trent Renor & Atticus Ross - Challengers
Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two
The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards will be broadcast live on January 12, 2025, at 7 pm (local time) with Chelsea Handler returning to host the show.
(With ANi inputs)