Critics Choice Awards 2025: From Dune Part Two to Wicked, see full list of nominees

Follow us on Image Source : X Critics Choice Awards will be held on January 12, 2025.

Nominations for the upcoming edition of the Critics Choice Awards have been finally announced. Jon m Chu's Wicked and Edward Berger-starrer Conclave are leading the list with the maximum number of nominations. There are 10 movies in the chase for Best Picture Award including Dune Part Two, Nickel Boys, Sing Sing, The Substance, and Wicked, among others. Below is the complete list of all the nominations across different categories.

Full list of nominations:

Best Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actor

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig - Queer

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths

Angelina Jolie - Maria

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin- A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown.

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Denzel Washington - Gladiator II

Best Supporting Actress

Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor - Nickel Boys

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Margaret Qualley - The Substance

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez

Best Young Actor/Actress

Alyla Browne - Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Elliott Heffernan - Blitz

Maisy Stella - My Old Ass

Izaac Wang - Didi

Alisha Weir - Abigail

Zoe Ziegler - Janet Planet

Best Acting Ensemble

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Saturday Night

Sing Sing

Wicked

Best Director

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez

Sean Baker - Anora

Edward Berger - Conclave

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Jon M. Chu - Wicked

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

RaMell Ross - Nickel Boys

Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two

Best Original Screenplay

Sean Baker - Anora

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David - September 5

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold - "The Brutalist"

Jesse Eisenberg - "A Real Pain"

Coralie Fargeat - "The Substance"

Justin Kuritzkes - "Challengers"

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jacques Audiard - "Emilia Perez"

Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox - "Wickedy Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley - "Sing Sing"

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes - "Nickel Boys"

Peter Straughan - "Conclave"

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts - "Dune: Part Two"

Best Cinematography

Jarin Blaschke - Nosferatu

Alice Brooks - Wicked

Lol Crawley - The Brutalist

Stephane Fontaine - Conclave

Greig Fraser - Dune: Part Two

Jomo Fray - Nickel Boys

Best Production Design

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia - The Brutalist

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales - Wicked

Suzie Davies - Conclave

Craig Lathrop - Nosferatu

Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff - Gladiator II Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau - Dune: Part Two

Best Editing

Sean Baker - Anora

Marco Costa - Challengers

Nick Emerson - Conclave

David Jancso - The Brutalist

Joe Walker - Dune: Part Two

Hansjorg Weissbrich - September 5

Best Costume Design

Lisy Christl - Conclave

Linda Muir - Nosferatu

Massimo Cantini Parrini - Maria

Paul Tazewell - Wicked

Jacqueline West - Dune: Part Two

Janty Yates, Dave Crossman - Gladiator II

Best Hair and Makeup

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan - Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Hair and Makeup Team - Dune: Part Two

Hair and Makeup Team - The Substance

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount - Wicked

Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White - Nosferatu Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier - A Different Man Best Visual Effects

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould - "Gladiator II"

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk - "Wicked"

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer - "Dune: Part Two"

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs - "Better Man"

Visual Effects Team - "The Substance"

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke - "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Comedy

A Real Pain

Deadpool & Wolverine

Hit Man

My Old Ass

Saturday Night

Thelma

Best Foreign Language Film

All We Imagine as Light"

Emilia Perez

Flow

I'm Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Song

Beautiful That Way- "The Last Showgirl" - Miley Cyrus

Compress/ Repress - "Challengers" - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

El Mal - "Emilia Perez" - Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Cascon, Camille

Harper and Will Go West - "Will & Harper" - Kristen Wiig

Kiss the Sky- "The Wild Robot" - Maren Morris

Mi Camino- "Emilia Perez" - Selena Gomez

Best Score

Volker Bertelmann - Conclave

Daniel Blumberg - The Brutalist

Kris Bowers - The Wild Robot

Clement Ducol & Camille - Emilia Perez

Trent Renor & Atticus Ross - Challengers

Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two

The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards will be broadcast live on January 12, 2025, at 7 pm (local time) with Chelsea Handler returning to host the show.

(With ANi inputs)