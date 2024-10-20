How to hide ‘Instagram Likes’ from your followers: A simple guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Instagram

Worried about like counts on your Instagram posts? You can now hide them with ease, creating a more stress-free social media experience. Whether you have a personal, creator, or public account, hiding likes can help shift the focus back to the content you love sharing.

Why hide like counts on Instagram?

Studies have shown that getting ‘likes’ triggers a dopamine release in our brains, providing a sense of pleasure and validation. While this can be rewarding, it may also create pressure when our posts don’t receive as many likes as expected. By hiding like counts, you can enjoy posting without worrying about the numbers.

Who can hide likes on Instagram?

The feature is available to all Instagram users, including those with public and creator accounts. Keep in mind that this option will only hide like counts on specific posts––it won’t affect all posts on your profile at once.

How to hide likes on Instagram: A step-by-step guide

There are two ways to hide likes on Instagram posts or reels. You can either enable this setting for existing posts or use it when sharing new content. Here's how:

1. Hiding Likes on existing posts:

Open the Instagram app on your smartphone.

Navigate to the post for which you want to hide the likes.

Tap the three-dot menu (kebab menu) in the top right corner of the post.

Select “Hide like count to others” from the dropdown menu. This will prevent the number of likes from being displayed.

2. Hiding Likes on new posts:

When sharing a new post, tap “Advanced settings” before posting.

Enable the “Hide like count” feature to ensure the number of likes remains hidden as soon as your post goes live.

Take control of your Instagram experience

By following these simple steps, you can take control of your Instagram experience, focusing on sharing content you’re passionate about without being affected by like counts. Enjoy a more relaxed approach to social media, where the joy of sharing comes first.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: OnePlus 11R 5G now available at Rs 10,000 price drop

ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces 'Chat Memory Feature': Meta AI to remember your important details