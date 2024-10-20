Sunday, October 20, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. How to hide ‘Instagram Likes’ from your followers: A simple guide

How to hide ‘Instagram Likes’ from your followers: A simple guide

Hiding Instagram likes can be a great way to reduce the pressure of social media and focus on sharing content you genuinely enjoy. Whether you want to maintain privacy or simply remove the distraction of like counts, Instagram offers a simple feature to hide likes on new or existing posts.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2024 16:17 IST
Instagram
Image Source : FILE Instagram

Worried about like counts on your Instagram posts? You can now hide them with ease, creating a more stress-free social media experience. Whether you have a personal, creator, or public account, hiding likes can help shift the focus back to the content you love sharing.

Why hide like counts on Instagram?

Studies have shown that getting ‘likes’ triggers a dopamine release in our brains, providing a sense of pleasure and validation. While this can be rewarding, it may also create pressure when our posts don’t receive as many likes as expected. By hiding like counts, you can enjoy posting without worrying about the numbers.

Who can hide likes on Instagram?

The feature is available to all Instagram users, including those with public and creator accounts. Keep in mind that this option will only hide like counts on specific posts––it won’t affect all posts on your profile at once.

How to hide likes on Instagram: A step-by-step guide

There are two ways to hide likes on Instagram posts or reels. You can either enable this setting for existing posts or use it when sharing new content. Here's how:

1. Hiding Likes on existing posts:

  • Open the Instagram app on your smartphone.
  • Navigate to the post for which you want to hide the likes.
  • Tap the three-dot menu (kebab menu) in the top right corner of the post.
  • Select “Hide like count to others” from the dropdown menu. This will prevent the number of likes from being displayed.

2. Hiding Likes on new posts:

  • When sharing a new post, tap “Advanced settings” before posting.
  • Enable the “Hide like count” feature to ensure the number of likes remains hidden as soon as your post goes live.

Take control of your Instagram experience

By following these simple steps, you can take control of your Instagram experience, focusing on sharing content you’re passionate about without being affected by like counts. Enjoy a more relaxed approach to social media, where the joy of sharing comes first.

Related Stories
Instagram Stories now allow comments, just like livestreams

Instagram Stories now allow comments, just like livestreams

How to see your old Instagram Stories? An easy guide

How to see your old Instagram Stories? An easy guide

Instagram introduces ‘Teen Accounts’ with parental controls for child safety: Details here

Instagram introduces ‘Teen Accounts’ with parental controls for child safety: Details here

Instagram, WhatsApp users can now use voice commands for image editing on Meta AI

Instagram, WhatsApp users can now use voice commands for image editing on Meta AI

Instagram update: Now reply to Reels instantly in direct messages

Instagram update: Now reply to Reels instantly in direct messages

Want to enjoy Instagram Reels on WhatsApp? Here's how to access it

Want to enjoy Instagram Reels on WhatsApp? Here's how to access it

Instagram down for several Indian users

Instagram down for several Indian users

Meta testing direct cross-posting of Instagram Reels to Threads

Meta testing direct cross-posting of Instagram Reels to Threads

Instagram roll-outs customisable profile cards for its users: Why should you care

Instagram roll-outs customisable profile cards for its users: Why should you care

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: OnePlus 11R 5G now available at Rs 10,000 price drop

ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces 'Chat Memory Feature': Meta AI to remember your important details

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement