Asaram's interim bail extended by Rajasthan High Court till June 30 The interim bail to Asaram has been extended on the condition that Asaram will not deliver any sermons or hold any gatherings with his followers.

The Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur extended the interim bail of self-styled godman Asaram until July 1 in a rape case on Monday. Asaram had surrendered at the Jodhpur Central Jail on April 1 after his interim bail expired on March 31.

A division bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar approved Asaram’s request, maintaining the same conditions set by the Supreme Court. These conditions include a prohibition on delivering sermons or holding gatherings with his followers.

Asaram's plea was heard on April 2, during which the respondent’s counsel, P.C. Solanki, objected to the extension, arguing that Asaram had violated his bail conditions by conducting sermons for his devotees at his ashram in Indore. Solanki presented video evidence in court to support his claims, prompting the court to request an affidavit from Asaram.

Asaram’s lawyer, Nishant Bora, confirmed that the affidavit was submitted on Monday and stated, "The court accepted the affidavit and granted our request for an extension of interim bail until July 1."

Following his surrender, Asaram was admitted to a private Ayurveda hospital on the night of April 1. He had previously been granted interim bail by the Gujarat High Court on March 28 for three months in a separate rape case in Surat.