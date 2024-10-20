Sunday, October 20, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. WhatsApp introduces 'Chat Memory Feature': Meta AI to remember your important details

WhatsApp introduces 'Chat Memory Feature': Meta AI to remember your important details

In the recent WhatsApp updates, it was reported that the instant messaging platform is working on a new chat memory feature for Meta AI. This feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.22.9, available on the Google Play Store, and is currently in development.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2024 13:32 IST
WhatsApp
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform has been integrated with Meta AI into its platform, for enhanced user experience with artificial intelligence. Now, the messaging giant has been developing a new feature for Meta AI which is called the 'Chat Memory Feature’. This feature will be capable of enabling the AI to remember the key details which are shared by the users during conversations.

A new feature spotted in the beta update

The popular website WABetainfo, known for tracking WhatsApp updates, has reported this new feature. According to their latest report, the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.22.9 is now available on the Google Play Store, showcasing the company's work on the chat memory feature for Meta AI. The feature is currently under development, with WABetainfo even sharing a screenshot of its early design.

Enhanced user feedback and personalization

The new chat memory feature aims to provide users with more accurate and personalized responses. Meta AI will have the ability to retain information like a user’s birthday, dietary preferences (e.g., vegetarian or non-vegetarian), and even their conversation style. This enhancement will allow the AI to deliver feedback that is better tailored to individual users' needs and preferences.

More useful and intelligent AI interactions

Once this feature is rolled out, Meta AI will become even more valuable for WhatsApp users, offering more precise answers based on previously stored information. Although the feature is still in the development phase, users can expect it to be included in upcoming WhatsApp updates, making interactions with Meta AI smarter and more intuitive.

 

ALSO READ: Do you know, that Ratan Tata helped BSNL with Rs 15,000 crore: Here’s why

Among his many contributions, one of the most noticeable investments was in the telecom sector- which is less known to many. His company supported Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a government-owned telecom service-providing body in India. Here is what happened, and why he helped the telecom company.

ALSO READ: How to make calls without a SIM card? BSNL’s working on THIS new technology to change mobile communication

According to Viasat, Direct-to-Device connectivity is a revolutionary technology that enables mobile phones, smartwatches, and even cars to connect directly to a satellite network. The technology is designed to support both personal and device communications, offering reliable connectivity regardless of location. This development is expected to bring wider coverage and reliable communication for users, especially in remote and underserved areas.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement