Gulveer Singh scripts history with 5000m bronze, becomes first Indian to win two athletics medals at CWG

New Delhi:

Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh created history on Saturday by becoming the first Indian to win a medal in the men's 5000m at the Commonwealth Games. The reigning Asian champion clinched the bronze medal to complete a remarkable double, having earlier secured silver in the men's 10,000m.

With the feat, Gulveer also became the first Indian track and field athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Commonwealth Games, marking a landmark achievement for Indian athletics.

Historic double for Gulveer Singh

Gulveer finished third in the men's 5000m final with a timing of 13:24.95 on the concluding day of the athletics competition. Kenya's Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang claimed the gold medal after clocking 13:23.61, while Australia's Ky Robinson, who had earlier won the 10,000m title, took silver with a time of 13:24.70.

The 28-year-old Indian, who also holds the national records in both the 5000m and 10,000m events, stayed with the leading group throughout the race before producing a strong finish in the final lap.

Narrowly edges Kenyan rival for bronze

Gulveer held his nerve in the closing stages to finish just 0.04 seconds ahead of Kenya's Cornelius Kemboi, who missed out on the podium despite entering the race with a personal best of 12:56.02 set earlier this year. Although Gulveer's medal-winning time was well below his season's best of 13:03.93 and his national record of 12:59.77, it was enough to script history for Indian athletics.

The Indian runner had earlier won a bronze medal in the 10,000m at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, before adding a silver and bronze at this edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Chithravel, Selva Prabhu add to India's medal tally

India enjoyed another successful day in athletics as Praveen Chithravel won the silver medal in the men's triple jump with an effort of 16.58m. Compatriot Selva Prabhu Thirumaran secured the bronze with a jump of 16.52m, registering the biggest international medal of his career.

Jamaica's Jordan Scott claimed the gold medal after recording a best jump of 16.72m.

Soman Rana wins para athletics gold

In the para athletics competition, Soman Rana struck gold in the men's F57 shot put event with a season's best throw of 13.40m. Fellow Indian Shubham Juyal added a silver medal with a season's best effort of 13.28m, while Cameroon's Cedric Azamdzi settled for bronze with 12.57m.

Mixed results for India in other events

Elsewhere, Priyanka Goswami finished seventh in the women's 10,000m race walk after clocking a season's best 45:53.93, while compatriot Ravina was disqualified. In the men's pole vault, national record holder Dev Kumar Meena ended fourth after clearing 5.30m, while Kuldeep Kumar finished sixth with 5.10m.

The Indian quartet of Vishal TK, Ansa Babu, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Rashdeep Kaur finished sixth in the mixed 4x400m relay final with a timing of 3:20.32. Despite not winning a gold medal in able-bodied athletics, India finished with 10 medals (five silver and five bronze), making it the country's second-best athletics medal haul at the Commonwealth Games after the 12 medals won in New Delhi in 2010.

(With inputs from PTI)

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