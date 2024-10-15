Do you know, that Ratan Tata helped BSNL with Rs 15,000 crore: Here’s why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Ratan Tata helped BSNL once

The world mourned the news of the demise of Ratan Tata on 9 October 2024, at the age of 86 years. A renowned industrialist and philanthropist left not just the world but a huge legacy of humility and dedication to India and abroad. Known for his excellent business ideations, values and successful journey, Mr Tata played a pivotal role in expanding the Tata Group’s influence while contributing to significant social causes like education, healthcare, and rural development.

Among his many contributions, one of the most noticeable investments was in the telecom sector- which is less known to many. His company supported Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a government-owned telecom service-providing body in India. Here is what happened, and why he helped the telecom company.

A boost for BSNL amidst telecom rate hike

BSNL has been in the headlines because of its affordable recharge plans when private telecom players like Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) raised their tariffs. This also made government-headed telecom service provider a viable option for many users and as the company gears up for 5G trials in the country many Indians also ported their number to enjoy the affordable services. It is worth noting that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) played an important role in BSNL’s journey by investing Rs 15,000 crore- a substantial investment which laid the foundation for developing data centres and modernizing BSNL's infrastructure across key regions.

TCS's Rs 15,000 crore investment acted as a game changer for BSNL

The investment from Ratan Tata’s TCS created major advancements in the capabilities of the company, majorly in the development of data centres. This strategic partnership further aimed at bolstering the telecom operator's service at delivery which ensures a robust infrastructure that could accommodate the demands of next-generation technologies like 5G in the country.

How BSNL will bring high-speed internet to rural India?

A standout benefit of the TATA-BSNL collaboration is the expansion of high-speed internet across India and access to the rural areas of the nation. The initiative further aims at providing fast internet to almost 1,000 villages, which (out of many) are still operating on only 3G services to date.

Although BSNL is already conducting 4G trials in several regions, the collaboration is set to drive a significant digital transformation, majorly for improving connectivity for rural users and bridging the digital divide.

A telecom revolution in the making

The partnership between Tata’s TCS and government-run BSNL is more than just an investment from Ratan Tata, it represents a step towards a telecom revolution in India.

As BSNL strengthens its infrastructure with the backing of Tata’s vision, the company has been poised to deliver enhanced services, majorly in the underserved areas of the country. The collaboration highlights Ratan Tata's lasting impact on India’s development, which further solidifies his legacy as a visionary leader dedicated to progress and community upliftment.

ALSO READ: Beware of new AI scam targeting Gmail users: Fake account recovery requests on the rise

ALSO READ: Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia interacts with 5G-powered robotic dog at IMC 2024