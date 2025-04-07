Virat Kohli creates history, becomes first Indian player to create massive T20 record in IPL 2025 Virat Kohli has achieved a massive milestone during the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash at the Wankhede Stadium. Kohli was quick off the blocks after RCB were asked to bat first by MI in the 20th match in IPL 2025.

Virat Kohli has etched his name into the history books as he has become the first-ever Indian to hit 13000 runs in T20 cricket. Kohli achieved the massive feat during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's clash against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede on Monday, April 7.

Coming into the MI clash, Kohli had 12983 runs to his name and was only 17 away from the milestone mark. He was quick off the blocks and breached the mark in the third over with Trent Boult bowling his second over. Kohli crunched Boult for an eye-pleasing four towards covers to get to the mark.

Kohli has become just the fifth player to hit 13000 runs in the format, joining the likes of Chris Gayle and Alex Hales, among others.

Most runs in T20 cricket:

14562 - Chris Gayle (381)

13610 - Alex Hales (474)

13557 - Shoaib Malik (487)

13537 - Kieron Pollard (594)

13001* - Virat Kohli (386)

Mumbai Indians earlier won the toss and opted to bowl first with Jasprit Bumrah making a return to competitive cricket, following his back injury layoff. "We are gonna bowl first. This looks like a good track, dew might come in later. When the wicket is cool, it stays good. When dew comes, it gets better. It always plays well for both teams," Hardik said at the toss.

"It's time for us to get some rhythm, get some good cricket behind us, take the smarter options and do the right things. We are playing good cricket, but it's just that at certain moments, we are missing out on certain things. If we can look after those, we'll be able to get the rhythm. Mumbai has been always supporting us. We have made sure that this is our fortress and we kinda defend it. Playing at home makes it different. The crowd is behind you and you are aware of the conditions. Jassie (Bumrah) is back and so is Ro (Rohit). Bot of our experienced campaigners are back in the side, that gives us an added fuel," he added.

"Of course(would have chased), but it'll not make too much of a difference. Surface looks hard and good to bat on. It's a typical Mumbai wicket, it will be good for batsmen. For us, it's not important to look at the points table. It's important to play good cricket, looking forward to it. It's very difficult to bowl at this venue, but I am pretty confident about the bowling unit that we have. We have played a lot of cricket, every venue in India. It's pretty clear at what venue what we have to do. We are playing with the same team," RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said at the toss.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Playing XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Mumbai Indians' Playing XI: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa