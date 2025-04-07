DMK moves Supreme Court against Waqf Amendment Act, says law violates fundamental rights of 20 crore Muslims Waqf Amendment Act: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her assent to Waqf Amendment Bill which was passed by Parliament.

Waqf Amendment Act: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. The petition was filed by DMK's Deputy General Secretary A Raja, who is also a Lok Sabha MP and a former member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Bill.

The petitioner argued that the Act violates the fundamental rights of about 50 lakh Muslims in Tamil Nadu and 20 crore Muslims in other parts of the country.

Congress, other opposition parties had moved Supreme Court

Several petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Act, which received the Presidential assent on April 5. Congress MP Mohammad Jawed approached the apex court on April 4, arguing that the bill was discriminatory towards the Muslim community and infringed upon their fundamental rights.

On April 4, AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also approached the Supreme Court against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan approached the Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday, challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025. AAP MLA Khan contends that the Bill curtails the religious and cultural autonomy of Muslims, enables arbitrary executive interference, and undermines minority rights to manage their religious and charitable institutions.

Waqf Bill gets President's assent

On Saturday (March 5), President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament earlier this week. "The following Act of Parliament received the assent of the president on April 5, 2025, and is hereby published for general information: The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025," the government said in a notification. The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early on Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

