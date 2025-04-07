Jammu and Kashmir: Massive ruckus in Assembly as NC, BJP MLAs spar over Waqf Amendment Act NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq moved the adjournment motion. Soon after, NC MLAs began approaching the well but were stopped by Marshalls. NC MLAs then raised slogans, "Ban karo ban karo Waqf bill ko ban karo."

A heated commotion erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday over the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was passed in Parliament and became law following the assent of President Droupadi Murmu. The development occurred after the ruling National Conference (NC) strongly objected to the legislation and demanded an immediate discussion in the House. Following the ruckus, the Assembly was adjourned for 15 minutes by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather over his refusal to adjourn the question hour to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The NC submitted an adjournment motion to deliberate on the "implications" of the new law. However, when the Speaker refused to entertain the motion, tempers flared which led to a chaotic scene inside the Assembly. Members of the NC approached the well of the House in protest and raised slogans.

NC MLAs wave blag flags

The protest quickly escalated into a war of words, as BJP and NC MLAs traded slogans in the Assembly. NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq voiced his party's clear opposition to the Waqf Act, asserting that it was against the interests of the region. NC lawmakers, along with their allies, also waved black flags in the House to symbolise their rejection of the new law.

The move was opposed by the BJP, led by Leader of the House Sunil Sharma, triggering shouts from all around, which lasted for more than two minutes. Rather, quoting Rule 58 of the House, said the adjournment could not be allowed as the Bill is currently in court. "I cannot allow adjournment in the house as the matter is sub judice," he said. The refusal sparked protests from the NC, Congress, and PDP members, who insisted on the adjournment and moved towards the well of the house.

Waqf Bill gets President's assent

On Saturday (March 5), President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament earlier this week. "The following Act of Parliament received the assent of the president on April 5, 2025, and is hereby published for general information: The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025," the government said in a notification. The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early on Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

(With inputs from PTI)

