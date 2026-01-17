US President Donald Trump to join World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos US President Donald Trump will be attending the five-day World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting that will take place in Davos. The meeting will focus on cooperation, inclusive development and innovation-oriented growth.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump will be joining the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos. The meeting will be held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 19 to 23, with world leaders convening in discussions related to global issues.

The World Economic Forum on X confirmed that Trump will be joining the upcoming meeting. "President of the United States of America Donald Trump will join the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. Find out more about WEF26 here: http://wef.ch/wef26. Watch his special address from Davos 2025, delivered just three days after his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States: https://www.weforum.org/meetings/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-202... the body wrote in a post on X.

Summit being held with theme "A spirit of dialogue"

Meanwhile, the five-day summit will take place with the theme of "a spirit of dialogue". The focus of the meeting will be on cooperation, inclusive development and innovation-oriented growth.

It will focus on five major global challenges that require dialogue and cooperation between the public and private sectors, with the involvement of all stakeholders. In tackling these issues, growth, resilience, and innovation will act as cross-cutting priorities, shaping how leaders navigate today’s complexities and seize opportunities for the future.

Ajit Doval, Mukesh Ambani, Fadnavis among India's top delegation for meet

Meanwhile, India will be sending NSA Ajit Doval, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis among others in its top delegation for the summit.

A minimum of four central government ministers - Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pralhad Joshi and K Ram Mohan Naidu - are expected to attend the meeting along wit six CMs. The summit is also expected to be attended by over 100 top CEOs from the country.

Apart from Fadnavis, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Telangana's A Revanth Reddy and Jharkhand's Hemant Soren are also in the fray to attend the summit.

A few Indian business leaders are also expected to attend the annual gathering. Apart from Ambani, Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, Bajaj Group Chairman Sanjiv Bajaj, Jubilant Bhartia Group Chairman Hari S. Bhartia, and TVS Motor Chairman Sudarshan Venu are expected to be in Davos.

Other prominent Indian corporate leaders likely to be present are Axis Bank Managing Director and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry, Godrej Industries Group Chairman Nadir Godrej, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Bharti Group Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Infosys CEO Salil S. Parekh, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji, Essar Group CEO Prashant Ruia, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, and ReNew CEO Sumant Sinha.