'I do not understand': Mohammed Kaif questions Nitish Kumar Reddy's role in India squad ahead of third NZ ODI Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif took centre stage and talked about the recent performances of India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in the Indian squad. He also branded the all-rounder solely as a batter.

The stage is set for the third ODI between India and New Zealand. The two sides are slated to take on each other at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, on January 17. It is worth noting that the series is currently tied; India won the first ODI of the series, whereas the Black Caps won the second one.

With the third ODI approaching, the two sides will hope to put in their best performance as they will look to clinch the series. Ahead of the third ODI, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif took centre stage and questioned the role of all-rounder Nitish Reddy in the side.

"I do not understand the squad that has been picked. You played four pacers in Rajkot where the pitch was slow. New Zealand played three spinners. The team coming from outside read the conditions better. Spin has not been their strength, even then, they read the conditions well. I did not understand India's XI. I did not understand Nitish Reddy's role as well. The coach and management, please tell me what his role is," he said on his YouTube channel.

Kaif branded Reddy as a batter

Furthermore, Kaif talked about how the Indian team needs to understand that Mohammed Kaif is a batter and not an all-rounder. He opined that the faster the side looks to develop Reddy as a batter, the better it will be for them.

"He is only a batter. He is not an all-rounder. The quicker the Indian team understands this, the more beneficial it will be for them. Whenever he plays, the captain is not comfortable. If it is being said that he is an all-rounder, it is not right. He plays but does not bowl. He is not your sixth bowler. In fact, he is a part-time bowler. Just bowls for the sake of it,” Kaif said.

