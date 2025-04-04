Congress MP Mohammad Jawed moves Supreme Court against Waqf Amendment Bill The Congress MP from Bihar's Kishanganj has moved the Supreme Court against the bill, calling it discriminatory towards Muslims".

Congress MP Mohammad Jawed on Friday filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 after the proposed legislation was passed by the Parliament and now remains to be signed by President Droupadi Murmu for it to become a law.

The MP called the bill "discriminatory towards Muslims".

The Rajya Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill after midnight on Thursday following an extensive discussion. The bill now awaits President Droupadi Murmu's assent to become law.

In his petition, Mr. Jawed argued that the bill violates the fundamental rights of Muslims. He contended that it breaches several constitutional provisions such as Article 14 (Right to Equality), Article 25 (Freedom to Practice Religion), Article 26 (Freedom to Manage Religious Affairs), Article 29 (Minority Rights) and Article 300A (Right to Property).

Jawed, who serves as the Congress whip in the Lok Sabha, was also a member of the joint parliamentary committee that reviewed the Waqf Amendment Bill.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it