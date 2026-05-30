Did Kai Havertz score the fastest goal in UCL final history? Arsenal forward also joins Cristiano Ronaldo club

Budapest:

Arsenal struck first in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 final as Kai Havertz handed the Premier League champions an early advantage against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on Saturday. The German forward found the breakthrough just over five minutes into the contest, finishing clinically after breaking through on goal. The strike, timed at 5 minutes and 2 seconds, gave Arsenal the perfect start in their pursuit of a first-ever Champions League title.

The goal sparked celebrations among the Arsenal supporters inside the stadium and appeared to validate the London club's aggressive approach in the opening exchanges. Havertz's movement and composure in front of goal allowed Mikel Arteta's side to seize control of the final during the early stages.

Despite the importance of the strike, it did not threaten the record for the fastest goal in a Champions League final. That mark continues to belong to AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini, who found the net after only 51 seconds against Liverpool in the 2005 final in Istanbul.

However, Havertz's strike helped him become only the third footballer, after Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic, to score in a UCL final for two separate clubs. Ronaldo registered the feat for Manchester United and Real Madrid, while Mandzukic did it for Bayern Munich and Juventus.

PSG settle score in 65th minute

Meanwhile, Arsenal carried their advantage into the second half, but PSG gradually increased the pressure as they searched for a route back into the match. The French champions eventually found their equaliser in the 65th minute when Ousmane Dembele converted from the penalty spot.

Dembele's successful spot-kick restored parity and shifted the momentum of the contest, ensuring the final remained finely balanced entering its decisive phase. The goal was a major boost for PSG, who arrived in Budapest seeking to defend the European crown they won last season.

The final carries significant stakes for both clubs. Arsenal are chasing the first Champions League trophy in their history, while PSG are attempting to become the first side since Real Madrid to retain the title.

With Havertz opening the scoring and Dembele responding after the interval, the showpiece event developed into a tense battle between two clubs pursuing landmark achievements on European football's biggest stage.

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