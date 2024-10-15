Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia interacts with 5G-powered robotic dog at IMC 2024

Follow us on Image Source : X/JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia interacts with a 5G-powered robotic dog

At the opening day of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had a unique interaction with Rocky, a 5G-powered robotic dog, developed by Ericsson. The dog has been reportedly designed to enhance emergency response efforts and Rocky is said to be equipped with advanced technology to assist authorities in managing critical situations like fire outbreaks. The robotic dog could also send alerts in real-time, which will enable faster intervention during emergencies and potentially could help in saving lives.

Rocky: Enhancing emergency response with 5G technology

Ericsson’s Rocky is a prime example of how 5G technology can be utilized for public safety. During the interaction, Scindia witnessed the robotic dog, and how enhanced it is when it comes to mobility and sensor capabilities. It could detect hazards and send alerts to emergency services which will enable it to navigate the challenging environments and make it an asset for firefighting teams, disaster management, and other emergency responders.

5G technology used in Rocky

Rocky’s use of 5G will enable the user to transmit data rapidly, which will further enable the real-time video feeds and sensor information to be shared with control centres. This capability will ensure that the emergency responders are well-informed before arriving at a scene, improving their preparedness and efficiency.

India’s leap in 6G: A vision for the future

Beyond his interaction with the robotic dog, Minister Scindia has highlighted the progress in the telecommunications sector. He has noted that while India had been a follower in 4G, it has now become a global leader in 5G technology and is positioning itself to lead the world in 6G. The minister's remarks emphasize India’s commitment to staying at the forefront of next-generation wireless technology, aiming to drive innovation and connectivity in the digital age.

IMC 2024: Showcasing tech innovations

The interaction with Rocky at IMC 2024 showcases India’s focus on leveraging 5G for practical applications, such as public safety and emergency management. The event brings together industry leaders, tech enthusiasts, and policymakers to explore new possibilities in the 5G and 6G landscapes, further positioning India as a technology hub in the global market.

