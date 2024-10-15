Infinix Zero Flip's price and details leaked ahead of the official launch

Follow us on Image Source : INFINIX Infinix Zero Flip

Infinix, a tech brand known for its smartphones, earbuds, laptops and more has been gearing up to launch its first foldable smartphone, the Infinix Zero Flip, in India on October 17. This foldable phone has already been introduced in the global market, and now its features and price have been leaked ahead of the Indian launch. Infinix has officially revealed some design elements and features of the phone, giving a glimpse of what to expect.

Infinix Zero Flip is set to launch in India on October 17

Leaked price

The Infinix Zero Flip has been drawing comparisons with foldable devices like the Motorola Razr 50 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 due to its similar design. However, Infinix has been planning to offer this smartphone at a significantly lower price tag, which could be around 30 per cent to 40 per cent- which is cheaper than its competitors. The Zero Flip is expected to be priced at around Rs. 55,000 in the Indian market. In comparison, Infinix's sister company Tecno has been offering the Phantom V Flip in India which is available at a starting price of Rs. 54,999. The Zero Flip's global price stands at USD 600 (around Rs. 50,200).

Infinix Zero Flip: Key features

Display: The Zero Flip comes with a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, which offers a smooth visual experience. The main display, on the other hand, comes with a 6.9-inch flexible AMOLED display, which further supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Battery and charging: It is equipped with a 4,720mAh battery and is further paired with 70W fast charging support for quick power-ups. Performance: It is backed with a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, ensuring a smooth and efficient performance. The device is likely to feature 8GB of physical RAM along with an additional 8GB virtual RAM option, and up to 512GB internal storage. Camera: The Infinix Zero Flip will sport a dual-camera setup on the back, with two 50MP sensors. The main camera will include OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) for sharper photos. A 50MP selfie camera will also be provided for high-quality front-facing photos.

AI features with Google Gemini AI

The smartphone is equipped with the Zero Flip with Google Gemini AI, which includes features like Smart Cutout, AI Sketch and AI Eraser for improved image editing and personalization. These AI-driven tools are aimed at enhancing the overall user experience.

Competitive pricing

With its competitive pricing and high-end specifications, the Infinix Zero Flip is expected to challenge the dominance of premium foldable phones from Samsung and Motorola in India.

