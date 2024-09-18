Sony ULT Wear review: Amazing headphones for heavy bass music lovers

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sony ULT Wear

Good things take time, and so did my review as I recently had my hands on an amazing pair of headphones from Sony, who recently introduced its new ULT line of audio products. The new lineup from the company claims to aim at simplifying its product names while delivering a range of personal audio devices. One standout in this lineup is the Sony ULT WEAR headphones, which come with impressive features which might not be everyone’s favourite but could be ideal devices for those who prefer on-ear headphones.

Here is our detailed review, after using the headphones for almost a month.

Design and comfort: Simple look, average comfort

The new Sony ULT WEAR headphones come with a simple design and it looks good!

It looks average and very simple, but the main highlighting feature is the shiny, holographic ‘ULT’ button on the side of the ear cup. The ear cups are made from matte plastic and can be folded flat for easy storage- the headphones come packed with a box to carry them easily and safely anywhere and everywhere.

Talking about the earpads, they are soft, it could trap heat- making them a little uncomfortable to use during the summers for long wear sessions.

The 40mm wide ear pads are big enough and flexible enough to fix as per the ear shape. Despite the comfortable padding, the lack of an IP rating means these headphones are not suitable for sweaty workouts or during heavy rains.

There is a clamping force on the headband which looks decent but could cause discomfort if you have long hair, as it can get caught (mine did at times).

Controls: Standard touch controls with a unique ULT button

The Sony ULT WEAR headphones use familiar touch controls on the right ear cup, which is very similar to the other existing headphones from the company. You could swipe and tap to control the playback calls and volume.

There are also physical buttons for power and switching between ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and ambient modes- and they work precisely well. The new ‘ULT’ button, which is placed on the left ear cup, adds extra bass but could impact negatively the sound quality.

Although it is a unique addition, most users might find it more of a gimmick than a useful feature.

Sony Headphones Connect App: Essential for full features access

This headphone is good in many ways, but if you are still unsatisfied then the company provides you an application to sync with Sony ULT WEAR. You will have to download the Sony Headphones Connect app from the App Store or Play Store.

Through the application, you could access various features like:

360 Reality Audio with head-tracking

Custom equalizer settings

Firmware updates

While the app is good, it requires access to certain features like your camera for optimizing 360 Reality Audio, which could raise privacy concerns for some users.

However, the app is essential to unlocking the full potential of the headphones so if you are a big-time music lover, then this feature could fit well and deliver the best.

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 and multipoint support

The ULT WEAR headphones come with Bluetooth 5.2v support along with various codecs like SBC, LDAC, AAC, and soon LC3 with a firmware update will be rolled out.

The multipoint feature enables the users to connect the headphones to two devices at at-a-go, which makes it easier to switch between the devices.

For wired connections, the headphones come with a 3.5mm jack cable, but unfortunately, they do not support audio over a USB-C connection. This might be a drawback as USB-C is becoming the standard for wired audio, especially with smartphones and laptops.

But overall, you can work with it with the Bluetooth smoothly.

Battery: Could last for the long run

One of the strong points of the Sony ULT WEAR is its battery life. During my testing, the headphones lasted for around 30 hours easily on a single charge, with continuous playback (binge watch, music, zoom meetings and gaming). Hence, it fits well for everyday usage, meaning that the users will not need to charge them frequently, making them a practical choice for users who prefer to travel frequently.

Noise Cancellation: Impressive

The headphones offer decent noise-cancellation capabilities that effectively reduce noise by 25dB at frequencies above 80Hz. It certainly suits for commutes or travelling on long flights but does not match the performance of high-end ANC headphones like Sony’s WH-1000XM5.

Still, for the price, the noise cancellation is reliable and will help block out common distractions.

Sound: Heavy bass was fun

If you are not a fan of bass-heavy music, then you might not enjoy the Sony ULT WEAR. But if you love heavy bass music, then you might like it (like me) as the bass performance is the main USP of this ULT Wear. It delivers decent balance and it is highly recommended to use the equalizer, which is available in the application and will help to fine-tune the sound as per the need and preferences.

Verdict: Good for bass lovers, with some room for improvement

The Sony ULT WEAR headphones a great headphones for those who prefer heavy bass music, and the noise cancellation works well. The headphones were priced at Rs 16990 (on Flipkart and Reliance Digital).

This certainly is a solid mid-range headphone, with decent noise cancellation (NC) along with excellent battery life. However, the lack of USB-C audio support might be missing and could be noticed, but yet, the Bluetooth works well.

So, in case you are primarily into bass-heavy music and need a reliable pair of headphones for commutes or casual listening, the ULT WEAR could be a good option under Rs 20,000.

