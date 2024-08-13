CMF Phone 1 Review: Stylish, budget-friendly, but could have been better!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CMF Phone 1

Nothing, a UK-based tech brand which is known for its unique design has come up with a new smartphone under its sub-brand (CMF by Nothing). The smartphone itself made waves with its innovative design and unlike the previous smartphones launched by the company, the new device certainly does not come with a transparent rear panel design. The company has certainly redefined the look of everyday tech gadgets and the new ‘CMF Phone 1’ continues this trend with a focus on design and customization.

But does it deliver on performance? Here is our detailed review to let you know everything about the device before you decide to purchase it for yourself.

Design

The CMF Phone 1 stands out with its unique design (just like the other Nothing smartphones). But this time company has come up with an opaque back panel (which is a huge change from its existing design) with exposed screws and a rotatable, removable dial.

Image Source : INDIA TVCMF Phone 1

Unlike the existing Nothing phones, the new CMF Phone 1 has a more subtle look but offers extensive customization options. Users could swap out back panels, change screws and add accessories like a phone stand or a lanyard- which is being offered by the company itself.

The review model which I received was in a dark blue vegan leather panel, and it's further available in 4 more colour options- Black, Light green, Blue and Orange- and all look great.

You can customize the back panel easily, thanks to a miniature screwdriver which is included with the accessories. However, all accessories are only available in the CMF brand's signature orange colour.

Display

The CMF Phone 1 comes in a 6.67-inch AMOLED display which has a 120Hz refresh rate. The display certainly delivers clear visuals, though the colours are slightly warmer on the display, which dips the vibrancy. Also, it performs well for everyday tasks and media consumption.

Image Source : INDIA TVCMF Phone 1

The handset supports HDR10+ for an enhanced viewing experience, especially on apps like YouTube, and social media- Facebook, Instagram and more.

Camera

Phone 1 comes with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. It performs well in daylight, capturing clear and detailed shots. However, in low light, the camera struggles with detail, resulting in unimpressive pictures.

Image Source : INDIA TVCamera

The front-facing 16MP camera offers decent selfies but again- struggles in low-light conditions. Here are a few samples for your understanding:

For video recording, the phone supports 4K at 30fps and 1080p at up to 60fps. While the video quality is good, the microphone is a bit of a trouble as it picks up a lot of background noise.

Performance and software

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chipset, the CMF Phone 1 delivers solid performance for its under Rs 16,000 range. It handles web browsing, social media, and casual gaming with ease without any heating trouble. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM, with an additional 8GB of RAM Booster for enhanced multitasking- and it's really fast. The smartphone comes with a strong processor and supports heavy graphic gaming.

The CMF Phone 1 runs on NothingOS 2.5, with bloatware-free user interface. Users could choose between a standard Android experience or Nothing's custom UI, which further offers features like customizable app drawers and quick-setting widgets on the home screen.

Battery

The CMF Phone 1 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery- which lasts for a day without any trouble- with moderate use. The device supports 33W fast charging, though the charger is sold separately (like other smartphones which are being offered by Nothing). With the CMF by Nothing charger, the phone could charge up to 55 per cent in just 15 minutes.

Image Source : FILECharging

Verdict

Overall, the new CMF Phone 1 is certainly an attractive choice. It is a budget budget-friendly smartphone that offers extensive customization, great performance and long battery life.

At a starting price of Rs 15,999, the new CMF Phone 1 is certainly a great choice for those who are looking for a smartphone with an out-of-the-box look along with an affordable price point. It has a clean user interface, but we still think that the display could have been better- with more vibrant colour delivery. Also the Phone 1 struggles with the camera- as the lowlight photography is not satisfactory and we have other devices which offer better pictures at similar price segments.

Image Source : INDIA TVCMF Phone 1

