Sony ULT Field 7: A brilliant portable bluetooth speaker with great bass and long battery life

Are you someone who prefers to throw house parties and takes all the responsibility for music? Then this review is certainly for you. I recently reviewed the new Sony ULT Field 7 speaker which is said to be a powerful device, it is weatherproof and has been designed for outdoor gatherings and parties. Priced at Rs 39,890 (on Amazon at the time of writing), it offers an impressive sound quality with deep bass and a range of features.

I reviewed the device for a month and here is my detailed experience of the speaker’s performance based on sound quality, pairing, battery life and overall experience.

Design: Cylindrical yet easy to move anywhere

It comes in sturdy packaging, and the quality itself is a master for all. The ULT Field 7 comes in black and has a cylindrical body and it's very easy to carry anywhere. Of course, it is a little heavy (around 6Kgs) but portable enough to be carried anywhere with ease.

It looks sturdy and the company claims it to be durable. It comes with an IP67 rating for waterproof and dustproof protection- but it is a must to mention that the speaker net, which is all over the speaker needs regular cleaning as dust could stick around and will be visible (might make your machine look shabby).

Talking about the design, it comes integrated with handles on both sides for portability, although it is large (20 x 9 x 9 inches) and weight (around 6 Kgs). may make it cumbersome for extended transport. While the design is practical, some may find its aesthetics unappealing, resembling a large utility item.

Sound quality

Despite its focus on bass, the ULT Field 7 delivers a balanced listening experience to the user. It features two bass EQ settings, ULT1 and ULT2, which provide depth and punch for different music styles.

The speaker handles vocals well- with crystal clarity quality at high volumes. It further performs admirably in outdoor settings too, projecting sound effectively over long distances- which is good enough for a garden party or a rooftop party.

Features

This new Sony speaker comes with several party-friendly features, like customizable lighting effects and inputs for a microphone or guitar, allowing it to double as a karaoke machine or guitar amp. The Party Connect feature will enable the user to sync the ULT Field 7 with other compatible Sony speakers for an expanded audio experience.

Battery life

Sony claims a battery life which could last for up to 30 hours on a single charge- when you use the ULT modes. In real-world testing, the speaker will last for approximately 27 hours with lighting and sound optimization enabled.

Quick charging will provide three hours of playtime after just 10 minutes of charging.

Usability and setup

Setting up the ULT Field 7 is simple, with easy Bluetooth pairing. I could easily connect it to my laptop and smartphone, and was very easy to switch devices, with no additional customisation.

Value for money

The ULT Field 7 comes with excellent audio quality and durability- for a great music experience (suiting any house party), making it a worthwhile investment for frequent entertainers and outdoor enthusiasts.

While its price may seem high for those who occasionally use it, its features and performance justify the cost for those who prioritize sound quality and versatility in a portable speaker.

Overall, the Sony ULT Field 7 is a great choice for those seeking a powerful and durable speaker for parties and outdoor events, despite minor drawbacks in design and app usability.

