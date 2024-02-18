Realme 12 Pro Plus Review: Premium phone with strong camera capabilities

Realme, the Chinese smartphone brand has recently launched its flagship 12 Pro Plus smartphone in the Indian market. The company aims to deliver flagship-grade features at Rs 33,999. The new smartphone is a blend of design, performance, camera capabilities, and battery life which will be capturing the attention of the consumers. Here is our detailed review to let you know how the device performs and we will dive deep into the various aspects of the Realme 12 Pro Plus to let you know if the device is good to go or not.
Design
The Realme 12 Pro Plus comes with a premium look with a leather-finished back cover which gives a great grip, and also the device comes with a silicon back cover. Also, I got the Submarine Blue colour variant for review which looked premium and nice. The main highlight of the phone is the back panel and the camera module, which has been crafted in collaboration with premium watch designer Ollivier Savéo, adding a unique touch to the overall aesthetics.
Display and audio experience
The new smartphone comes with a stunning display and features a two-sided curved 6.7-inch full HD+ OLED display, with an immersive viewing experience. The device delivers vivid and vibrant colours on the display, and various screen modes as well, to cater to individual preferences.
The sound quality of the handset is equally impressive, all thanks to the pair of stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support. Dual-mic noise cancellation which delivers clear voice recording even in noisy environments.
Camera
The Realme 12 Pro Plus boasts a versatile triple-camera setup which comes with:
- 64-megapixel Periscope Telephoto camera
- 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera
- And an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera
The main and telephoto camera sensors work with optical image stabilization support, ensuring sharp and detailed images in various lighting conditions (attached are the photos clicked by the handset). The telephoto camera further excels in portrait shots, capturing vibrant and well-contrasted images.
However, the ultra-wide camera falls short in terms of image quality and stabilization, when we talk about macro capabilities. It could be more detailed at times.
Also, low-light photography is another aspect of the camera, which could have been better. But it still takes reasonable shots from the smartphone.
Performance and Battery
The smartphone has been powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset which has been coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. We played several games, and the phone performed flawlessly- without any glitches. It was indeed impressive in multitasking and gaming - as the handset handled it all smoothly.
The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery which is good enough to last a day easily and it further supports fast charging for quick refills, making it ideal to use it from anywhere and everywhere.
Software and performance
The Realme 12 Pro Plus runs on Android 14 - which is based on Realme UI 5.0, which offers a responsive and intuitive user experience. While the user interface, the device comes with pre-loaded apps and has some third-party apps and bloatware.
Realme promises timely software updates to the device as well, ensuring a secure and up-to-date experience for users.
Verdict
Despite having some scope for improvement, the new Realme 12 Pro Plus certainly stands as a winner under the Rs 35,000 segment- the midrange smartphone Indian market.
The device comes with impressive camera capabilities, a vivid display, smooth and multitasking performance and a battery which can last for a day on a single charge. This device certainly is a value for money, with to date processor.
