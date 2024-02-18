Realme 12 Pro Plus Review: Premium phone with strong camera capabilities

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV realme 12 pro plus- Camera

Realme, the Chinese smartphone brand has recently launched its flagship 12 Pro Plus smartphone in the Indian market. The company aims to deliver flagship-grade features at Rs 33,999. The new smartphone is a blend of design, performance, camera capabilities, and battery life which will be capturing the attention of the consumers. Here is our detailed review to let you know how the device performs and we will dive deep into the various aspects of the Realme 12 Pro Plus to let you know if the device is good to go or not.

Image Source : INDIA TVRealme 12 Pro Plus

Design

The Realme 12 Pro Plus comes with a premium look with a leather-finished back cover which gives a great grip, and also the device comes with a silicon back cover. Also, I got the Submarine Blue colour variant for review which looked premium and nice. The main highlight of the phone is the back panel and the camera module, which has been crafted in collaboration with premium watch designer Ollivier Savéo, adding a unique touch to the overall aesthetics.

Image Source : INDIA TVrealme 12 pro plus

Display and audio experience

The new smartphone comes with a stunning display and features a two-sided curved 6.7-inch full HD+ OLED display, with an immersive viewing experience. The device delivers vivid and vibrant colours on the display, and various screen modes as well, to cater to individual preferences.

Image Source : INDIA TVDisplay

The sound quality of the handset is equally impressive, all thanks to the pair of stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support. Dual-mic noise cancellation which delivers clear voice recording even in noisy environments.

Camera

The Realme 12 Pro Plus boasts a versatile triple-camera setup which comes with:

64-megapixel Periscope Telephoto camera

50MP Sony IMX890 main camera

And an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera

Image Source : INDIA TVrealme 12 pro plus

The main and telephoto camera sensors work with optical image stabilization support, ensuring sharp and detailed images in various lighting conditions (attached are the photos clicked by the handset). The telephoto camera further excels in portrait shots, capturing vibrant and well-contrasted images.

Landscape shot Outdoor shot realme 12 pro plus- Rear camera Rear camera and front camera Low light and night photography

However, the ultra-wide camera falls short in terms of image quality and stabilization, when we talk about macro capabilities. It could be more detailed at times.

Image Source : INDIA TVLandscape shot

Also, low-light photography is another aspect of the camera, which could have been better. But it still takes reasonable shots from the smartphone.

Image Source : INDIA TVLow light and night photography

Performance and Battery

The smartphone has been powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset which has been coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. We played several games, and the phone performed flawlessly- without any glitches. It was indeed impressive in multitasking and gaming - as the handset handled it all smoothly.

Image Source : INDIA TVrealme 12 pro plus- Charger

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery which is good enough to last a day easily and it further supports fast charging for quick refills, making it ideal to use it from anywhere and everywhere.

Software and performance

The Realme 12 Pro Plus runs on Android 14 - which is based on Realme UI 5.0, which offers a responsive and intuitive user experience. While the user interface, the device comes with pre-loaded apps and has some third-party apps and bloatware.

Image Source : INDIA TVDisplay

Realme promises timely software updates to the device as well, ensuring a secure and up-to-date experience for users.

Gaming Gaming on Realme 12 Pro+ 5G

Verdict

Despite having some scope for improvement, the new Realme 12 Pro Plus certainly stands as a winner under the Rs 35,000 segment- the midrange smartphone Indian market.

The device comes with impressive camera capabilities, a vivid display, smooth and multitasking performance and a battery which can last for a day on a single charge. This device certainly is a value for money, with to date processor.

Realme 12 Pro Plus realme 12 pro plus realme 12 pro plus review Rear camera and front camera realme 12 pro plus- Rear camera Closeup shot from the smartphone- It could have been better Selfie camera- Indoor shot Rear camera shot Display

ALSO READ: Oppo Reno 11 Pro Review (Long-term): A camera-centric mid-range handset