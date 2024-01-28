Oppo Reno 11 Pro Review (Long-term): A camera-centric mid-range handset

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OPPO Reno 11 Pro 5G- Back Panel

Oppo has recently launched its new Reno series in the Indian market, introducing two devices- Reno 11 Pro 5G and Reno 11 5G. We recently reviewed the new Reno 11 Pro 5G which is priced at Rs 39,999 (by the time of writing on the official website of the company). I used the smartphone thoroughly for more than two weeks and here is my quick review to let you know how the device performs, what are the highlighting features and if you should buy it or not.

Look and feel

We received the 'Pearl White' variant of the Reno 11 Pro 5G for the review, and in the market, we also have a Rocky Grey variant.

This variant boasts a marble-like texture on the rear panel and it weighs around 181 grams- which indeed is comfortable to use, single-handedly. The rear panel comes with a large camera module, which certainly highlights the device. The phone comes with a 6.68-inch AMOLED display that offers vibrant colours and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

One thing which we feel is lacking in the device is the stereo speakers, as the smartphone is available in a premium-priced handset which could be considered as a drawback. But during the music play in the room, or video calls, the device was fine and the sound was reasonable.

Camera performance

The handset is equipped with a triple rear-camera setup- 50MP main shooter + 32MP telephoto lens + 8MP ultra-wide lens. As per my experience, the handset delivers really impressive daylight shots with great dynamic range. The portrait mode certainly excels with natural colours and it is capable of capturing accurate skin tone.

Talking about the night mode performance- although it takes a bit longer to capture that perfect shot during the low light conditions. Certainly, like other Reno smartphones, the new Reno 11 Pro 5G is a good performance at the given price point, some users might miss the advanced features of the Reno 10 Pro+ (who are looking for an upgrade.

Performance and software

The handset runs on ColorOS 14 which is based on the Android 14 operating system. The Reno 11 Pro further ensures a smooth user experience as it comes with 12GB of LPDD5X RAM and 256GB of storage which gives the device enough space to download several apps, take a lot of pictures, and still not go out of the space.

Powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8200 chipset, the smartphone performed fine, but I witnessed occasional heating issues, during the extended camera use (Instagram Live lives, shooting long videos and more). Also, during the long gaming sessions (I played NFS and Asphalt9), the device felt a little warmer.

The ColorOS 14 offers smart AI features, an Aquamorphic Design, and a relatively clean interface, with minor pre-installed bloatware. It was overall a good performer and could multitask smoothly, with little heating up (occasionally).

Battery life and charging

The handset comes with a 4,600mAh battery, which has an impressive long battery life and can last for over a day with moderate usage (8-10 hours while using social media, calls and some photography).

The device further comes with an onboard 80W SuperVOOC charging support, which enables the device to fully charge within 35 minutes (and it does work well).

Verdict

Overall, the new Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G has been priced at Rs 39,999, and it comes with really impressive features like- strong camera muscles, multitasking capabilities, support of high graphic games, really good design and long battery life supporting really good fast charging.

Talking about the things we missed in the device are the absence of stereo speakers, and although the camera is a good performer, it is still a downgrade to what we got last year from Oppo itself.

Under the 40,000 pricetag, the new Reno 11 Pro 5G is a good device but could stand tall to compete with other existing great performing devices like the OnePlus 12R, Nothing Phone (2), and Pixel 7a, which already comes with powerful specs.

