OPPO A78 5G Review: Decent 5G smartphone with long battery life

OPPO A78 5G is a budget-friendly 5G smartphone aiming to compete with players like OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Redmi which stand in the same price bracket. Here is our quick review on the basis of the performance, after using the device for almost a month:

Design

Looks matter and OPPO A78 5G comes with a decent design, and it uses the Glow Technology from the company to create a distinctive look. It's user-friendly, with a well-placed SIM tray, volume rockers, and a power button. The 6.56-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate is adequate for its price range, it has decent responsiveness. The bezels at the bottom are a minor drawback.

Performance

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage (expandable), it handles everyday tasks with ease. While it can handle gaming, it tends to overheat during extended sessions of graphics-intensive games. But when less demanding games are played, they perform well.

Battery

The 5000mAh battery supports 33W fast charging, providing a full charge in about an hour and a half during moderate use. However, heavy usage, especially on 5G, can lead to faster battery drainage.

5G Connectivity

The A78 5G connects to 5G networks, offering future-proofing for users.

Camera

The camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor at the rear, along with an 8MP front camera. While not the best in its price range, it can capture decent images when used under proper lighting and angles. Night Mode may help in low-light conditions, but for me, it was not very impressive as I have used better camera phones under the Rs 20K range from Samsung, Redmi, OnePlus Nord and more.

To be real, the camera could have been better!

Price and Verdict

Priced at Rs 18,999 in India for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the new OPPO A78 5G offers decent overall performance. Its 5G capability is a plus, ensuring readiness for future network upgrades. However, there are competing options with slightly better camera performance in this price range.

