BJP's Nishikant Dubey rakes up Congress' past, questions Rahul Gandhi's foreign trips

New Delhi:

A heated political exchange unfolded in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday as members began debating the no‑confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla. During the discussion, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey delivered a strongly worded speech defending the Speaker and launching a sharp attack on the Congress leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi. Dubey argued that past parliamentary disputes had never led to such a step against the Speaker, even during heated confrontations in earlier years.

Dubey recalled several incidents in Parliament, including disruptions and confrontations involving different parties, claiming that despite those tensions, the BJP had never supported a move against the Speaker’s authority.

Dubey’s remarks on Nehru

During his speech, Dubey displayed a book in the House and made remarks about India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and his historical decisions. He questioned some of Nehru’s policies, including the handling of the 1962 India‑China conflict and the country’s foreign policy direction at the time.

The comments triggered strong reactions from opposition benches, with members objecting to the references made during the debate.

Dubey comes down heavily on LoP Rahul Gandhi

Dubey also took direct aim at Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of spreading what he called “propaganda” against the government. He criticised Gandhi’s speeches abroad and questioned remarks made about Indian institutions, including the Election Commission.

He further alleged that Gandhi had repeatedly made statements overseas that portrayed India’s democracy negatively, while also raising questions about the number of foreign trips undertaken by the Congress leader over the years.