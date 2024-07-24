Sonic Lamb Headphone Review: Is the Rs 17,000 headphone worth the price? Find out here

Follow us on Sonic Lamb headphone review

Wearable audio products have evolved rapidly over the last 15 years. In the past, wired headphones and earphones were the only options available in the wearable audio products category. However, with rapid technological advancements, both earbuds and headphones now offer a true wireless experience with noise cancellation, high-quality music support, 360 spatial audio, and more. While these features are easily available in TWS earbuds at an affordable price, there are many people who prefer headphones and are constantly searching for good options with these features.

Rapture Innovation Labs, an Indian startup, has launched their Sonic Lamb headphones, aiming to provide a premium experience at an affordable price. The headphones were initially launched at Rs 19,999 but are currently available for Rs 16,999. I had the opportunity to use them and in this review, I will provide my insights to help you determine whether these headphones are worth your money.

But before delving into the review, let's take a look at the specifications of these headphones.

Sonic Lamb headphone review: Specifications

Product name Sonic Lamb headphone Colour Obsidian Black, Ember Gray, Moonstone White Sound Unit 40mm Codecs aptX, aptX HD, AAC, and SBC Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.1 Weight of headphone 320 grams Overall weight (travel case and earbuds) 315 grams Call function Supported Dustproof and waterproof level It is splashproof Noise cancellation Passive Voice assistant Yes Touch control No Battery capacity on standby 140 hours maximum Battery capacity on communication 24 hours Battery capacity on music playback (normal mode) 24 hours Charging time and port 2.5 hours/ Type-C Price Rs 16,999

Sonic lamb review: Design

Image Source : OM/INDIATVSonic Lamb headphones: What's in the box

Before I talk about the design, here’s what you get in the Sonic Lamb headphone retail box: headphones, user guide, and a boom mic. It does not come with a charging cable or power adapter, which is fine since we generally have these two things for our smartphone. What if you have an iPhone with a Lightning cable? You can buy one separately.

The headphones have a premium design and appearance. I must say they justify their price in this regard. They feature volume rockers and a separate multifunction button to turn them on/off and put them in pairing mode. They also have a rotary dial to switch between various modes.

Image Source : OM/INDIATVSonic Lamb headphone review: Design

However, in my experience, I found these buttons with multiple functions difficult to use. For example, to put them in pairing mode, you need to press both volume rockers simultaneously for 2 seconds. Similarly, to reject a call, you need to press and hold the multi-function key for 2 seconds. After a month of use, I still haven't fully mastered these functions. I think this could have been done in a better way with touch-based controls.

Image Source : OM/INDIATVSonic Lamb headphone review: Design

Additionally, there's a button to switch between modes, but it has a latency of 3 seconds. So, if you want to quickly shift from one mode to the next to find the best mode for your song, you need to be very patient with them.

Image Source : OM/INDIATVSonic Lamb headphone review: Design

It also features an LED light that indicates whether the headphone is on/off or in pairing mode. This is a helpful addition, as there are no other indicators for these statuses.

Sonic lamb review: Comfort

Sonic Lamb headphone review: Comfort Sonic Lamb headphone review: Comfort

When it comes to design, these earphones fit perfectly in the ears. The cushioning is great, and I didn't feel much pressure on my ears initially. However, after an hour of use, I experienced some pain as my ears were pressed against my head.

The earphones have a cushioned headband so you don't feel any significant pressure from there, and the headband is adjustable for better comfort and soundproofing.

Now, talking about the overall weight and design of the headphone: It's not comfortable for long use. I use TWS earbuds regularly, so I might not have adjusted to the grip and feel, but I didn't have the courage to use them for more than an hour continuously. They weigh 320 grams and don't feel that heavy, but since they don't support Active Noise Cancellation, you have to keep them very tight on your head, which in turn hurts your ears.

Sonic lamb review: Performance

I have been using earbuds for a very long time. My earbuds are available for Rs 2000 in the market. When I used these headphones, I honestly did not find its sound quality comparable to my earbuds. However, they offer good sound quality in normal mode, but in Beast mode the bass level increases drastically, causing a loss of balance in bass and treble. In Beast mode, all I heard was "dubchik-dubchik". The sound quality was uncomfortable and felt like Indian wedding DJs with the missing "DJ Sonu" effect in between.

Personally, I like a balance between bass and treble, but if you are someone who likes heavy bass, then these headphones are made for you.

I want to mention the headphone's app, which is available on both the Android and Apple app stores. However, the app is of no use for the headphone as you cannot control the headphone from this app. The company seriously needs to improve its app's functionality.

In addition, the headphone lacks Active Noise Cancellation, but I did not hear outside noise while using the headphone due to its grip. However, the grip was not very comfortable for longer use. The company needs to add Noise Cancellation if they want their users to use it for a longer period.

Sonic lamb review: Verdict

Starting with the pros, the headphones look premium, offer a wireless experience, have good sound quality, and offer many bass-centric modes. Moving on to the cons, the multifunction button requires a strong memory and patience, and the same goes for latency with mode shifting. Additionally, they are not very comfortable for long-term use. They need active noise cancellation, and the app needs serious rework.

In conclusion, if you have Rs 17,000 to spare, you can buy them. If not, then it's better to look for some better options in the market.

ALSO READ: Poco F6 review: Best smartphone under Rs 30,000? Find out here