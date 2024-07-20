Poco F6 review: Best smartphone under Rs 30,000? Find out here

Follow us on Poco F6

Poco has launched its Poco F6 smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone is the successor to the Poco F5 smartphone, which was launched in May last year in India. The newly launched smartphone comes with an upgraded chipset, upgraded cooling system, brighter screen, faster-charging speed support, and a new camera system. The Foco F6 is priced lower than the Poco F5 and currently starts at Rs 27,999 on Flipkart.

Here, we will first take a look at the complete specifications of the Poco F6 smartphone and then review the smartphone to find out whether it is a perfect choice for someone who is looking to buy a new smartphone under Rs 35,000.

Poco F6 specifications:

Model Poco F6 Price and variants Rs27,999 (8GB/256GB), Rs 31,999 (12GB/512GB) Colours BlackandTitanium Availability Flipkart Display size 6.67-inch AMOLED punch hole display Security Fingerprint, Face Unlock Camera setup Rear – dual cameras, Front – single camera Camera specs Rear- 50MP Sony Dual Camera, 8MP Sony Ultra wide Camera; Front- 20MP Chipset Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 RAM and storage 8GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB Battery and charging 5000mAh with 90W fast charging support Operating system HyperOS based on Android 14 Sensors Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Electronic compass, IR blaster, Proximity Sensor Network and connectivity 5G, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4

Poco F6 review: Design and display

Before diving into the design and display of the smartphone, let's first review what's inside the retail box. You'll find the handset, a silicon case, a charger, a USB data cable, a SIM ejector tool, and some guides. Additionally, the Poco F6 comes with a screen protector.

Image Source : OM/INDIATVPoco F6 retail box content

Regarding the smartphone's design, it features a matte back panel with a glittery finish. It has two medium-sized rear camera modules with an LED flash on the side. Personally, I'm not a fan of circular camera modules, though some users might like them. The smartphone is lightweight and doesn't slip from the hand.

Image Source : OM/INDIATVPoco F6 rear panel with camera module

It has two speakers: one at the top edge and one at the bottom. The top-edge speaker is particularly useful while gaming, as the bottom-edge speaker often gets muffled. The sound quality is loud enough to enjoy music and shows even with a fan running or in open spaces like parks. Overall, in terms of design, it justifies its price.

Poco F6 top edge Poco F6 bottom edge

The Poco F6 boasts a sharp and smooth AMOLED display. It’s bright enough for regular sunlight use, though Delhi’s intense summer might pose a challenge. The slim bezels on both edges enhance the smartphone’s aesthetic appeal. It also gets dynamic island type of feature, which also charging information on screen.

Poco F6 screen with dynamic Island like feature Poco F6 screen in sunlight Poco F6 screen

Poco F6 review: Performance and battery

The smartphone operates smoothly without any lag during multitasking. It also performs well while gaming and doesn’t overheat. However, it comes preloaded with numerous unnecessary apps and duplicate apps. You can uninstall some of these, while others can be force-stopped to free up storage space.

Regarding battery life, the smartphone can last more than 5-6 days when idle. With moderate to heavy usage, it can last 1-2 days. The device supports 90W fast charging, which charges the battery quickly but causes slight heating. Therefore, battery backup should not be a concern for you.

Image Source : OM/INDIATVPoco F6 fast charging feature

Additionally, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor that is very responsive, along with a fast face unlock feature.

Poco F6 review: Camera

The Poco F6’s camera app is packed with features like Portrait mode, Night mode, Panorama, Pro mode, and more. For its price range, the camera performance is good. While standard photos may lack some depth and detail, switching to the 50MP mode, found under the “More” section, significantly enhances image quality. Daylight photos exhibit nearly true colours and good detail. The front camera also performs admirably, capturing fine details and producing decent selfies. Additionally, the Portrait mode delivers decent results.

Here are some camera samples for your reference:

Poco F6 standard image Poco F6 50MP camera image Poco F6 image Poco F6 portrait image Poco F6 macro image Poco F6 front camera image

Poco F6 Review: Verdict

If you’re looking for a smartphone that excels in both gaming and everyday use, the Poco F6 is a fantastic choice. It offers excellent value for money with its impressive processor and camera performance. The sound and display quality are also top-notch, ensuring a great entertainment experience. The phone is lightweight and easy to handle. Additionally, it boasts a large battery that charges quickly, providing a full day’s power in under an hour.

