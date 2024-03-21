OnePlus Buds 3 Review: Everything nice!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV OnePlus Buds 3

OnePlus has recently added another TWS named ‘Buds 3’ in its audio lineup, which comes with a premium look and features. It does look slightly similar to its predecessors and this time, the focus is on delivering excellent sound quality with these buds. Here is our detailed review of the premium buds to help you understand the performance of the device.

Image Source : ONEPLUSOnePlus Buds 3

Design and Build

It looks similar to the OnePlus Buds 2, but the upgrade is certainly visible as the case comes with a chunkier profile. It comes in a matte square design with a charging port on the back and in the front is the LED light which indicates the battery level (green and red light) and pairing (white light).

OnePlus Buds 3 Easy and compact OnePlus Buds 3 Buds OnePlus Buds 3 Easy fit Bluetooth capabilities

Although the plastic finish may lack the premium feel, it does compensate with the look of the buds which comes with a glossy build. Overall, the case is easy to handle, and the buds are easy to fit any ear size- good to go for long wear.

Specifications

When connected with any OnePlus smartphone, the user can easily fine-tune the Buds 3 via settings and pair it smoothly via Bluetooth. There are many customization options available - from active noise cancellation adjustments to personalized EQ settings.

Image Source : FILEBluetooth capabilities

Those who are using any handset other than OnePlus can download the ‘HeyMelody app’ which offers a similar suite for controls, which further comes with game mode activation and firmware updates.

Performance: Great in many ways

It was a great experience altogether with Buds 3 as the audio performance was impressive with heavy bass sound delivery, clarity and perfect noise cancellation to save you from the chaos of the world.

It delivers great noise cancellation and even gives out clear voice transmission (without any ambient noise).

Image Source : FILEOnePlus Buds 3

About connectivity, it pairs faster than ever and enables seamless music playback and conversation even if the device is kept at a considerable distance. Also, it comes with an impressive battery life, offering extended usage on a single charge, with rapid charging capabilities.

Verdict

Overall, the OnePlus Buds 3 comes with a great look and performance. Battery lasts for almost 3-4 days with a single charge and it has a perfect noise cancellation feature too. With a sleek design and glossy buds, it looks very premium and call quality is great as well. At the budget of Rs 5499, the new buds are certainly a little higher on the price front, and it is going to have some face-off with existing brands line CMF by Nothing who launched its latest Buds TWS and Honor Chice Earbuds X5 which are available at lower price tag and gives out similar features too.

Glossy finish OnePlus Buds 3 OnePlus Buds 3 OnePlus Buds 3 Easy fit

ALSO READ: Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 Review: Combating pollution with style