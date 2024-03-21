Thursday, March 21, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Reviews
  5. OnePlus Buds 3 Review: Everything nice!

OnePlus Buds 3 Review: Everything nice!

The new powerful earbuds from OnePlus come with great noise-cancellation capabilities and long battery life, making it an ideal performer. But it is going to face some neck-to-neck competition with other existing earbuds which are available in the market. Here is our detailed review.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2024 14:45 IST
OnePlus Buds 3
Image Source : INDIA TV OnePlus Buds 3

OnePlus has recently added another TWS named ‘Buds 3’ in its audio lineup, which comes with a premium look and features. It does look slightly similar to its predecessors and this time, the focus is on delivering excellent sound quality with these buds. Here is our detailed review of the premium buds to help you understand the performance of the device.

India Tv - OnePlus, OnePlus Buds 3,

Image Source : ONEPLUSOnePlus Buds 3

Design and Build

It looks similar to the OnePlus Buds 2, but the upgrade is certainly visible as the case comes with a chunkier profile. It comes in a matte square design with a charging port on the back and in the front is the LED light which indicates the battery level (green and red light) and pairing (white light).

OnePlus Buds 3 - India Tv
OnePlus Buds 3
OnePlus Buds 3 - India Tv
Easy and compact
OnePlus Buds 3 - India Tv
OnePlus Buds 3
OnePlus Buds 3 - India Tv
Buds
OnePlus Buds 3 - India Tv
OnePlus Buds 3
OnePlus Buds 3 - India Tv
Easy fit
OnePlus Buds 3 - India Tv
Bluetooth capabilities

Although the plastic finish may lack the premium feel, it does compensate with the look of the buds which comes with a glossy build. Overall, the case is easy to handle, and the buds are easy to fit any ear size- good to go for long wear.

Specifications

When connected with any OnePlus smartphone, the user can easily fine-tune the Buds 3 via settings and pair it smoothly via Bluetooth. There are many customization options available - from active noise cancellation adjustments to personalized EQ settings. 

India Tv - OnePlus Buds 3

Image Source : FILEBluetooth capabilities

Those who are using any handset other than OnePlus can download the ‘HeyMelody app’ which offers a similar suite for controls, which further comes with game mode activation and firmware updates.

Performance: Great in many ways 

It was a great experience altogether with Buds 3 as the audio performance was impressive with heavy bass sound delivery, clarity and perfect noise cancellation to save you from the chaos of the world.

Related Stories
Honor 90 5G Review: Smooth performing mid-range smartphone with strong processor

Honor 90 5G Review: Smooth performing mid-range smartphone with strong processor

Infinix Smart 8 HD Review: A budget-friendly smartphone under the entry-level segment

Infinix Smart 8 HD Review: A budget-friendly smartphone under the entry-level segment

Infinix Smart 8 Review: A blend of style and affordability

Infinix Smart 8 Review: A blend of style and affordability

Oppo Reno 11 Pro Review (Long-term): A camera-centric mid-range handset

Oppo Reno 11 Pro Review (Long-term): A camera-centric mid-range handset

Moto G24 Power Review: Does the Motorola smartphone tick all boxes for budget buyers?

Moto G24 Power Review: Does the Motorola smartphone tick all boxes for budget buyers?

POCO X6 Neo 5G Review: Budget friendly device with decent camera and performace

POCO X6 Neo 5G Review: Budget friendly device with decent camera and performace

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 Review: Combating pollution with style

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 Review: Combating pollution with style

It delivers great noise cancellation and even gives out clear voice transmission (without any ambient noise). 

India Tv - OnePlus Buds 3

Image Source : FILEOnePlus Buds 3

About connectivity, it pairs faster than ever and enables seamless music playback and conversation even if the device is kept at a considerable distance. Also, it comes with an impressive battery life, offering extended usage on a single charge, with rapid charging capabilities.

Verdict

Overall, the OnePlus Buds 3 comes with a great look and performance. Battery lasts for almost 3-4 days with a single charge and it has a perfect noise cancellation feature too. With a sleek design and glossy buds, it looks very premium and call quality is great as well. At the budget of Rs 5499, the new buds are certainly a little higher on the price front, and it is going to have some face-off with existing brands line CMF by Nothing who launched its latest Buds TWS and Honor Chice Earbuds X5 which are available at lower price tag and gives out similar features too.

OnePlus Buds 3 - India Tv
Glossy finish
OnePlus Buds 3 - India Tv
OnePlus Buds 3
OnePlus Buds 3 - India Tv
OnePlus Buds 3
OnePlus Buds 3 - India Tv
OnePlus Buds 3
OnePlus Buds 3 - India Tv
Easy fit

ALSO READ: Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 Review: Combating pollution with style

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Reviews Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Reviews News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement