Russia: Bomb-carrying woman among three dead as blast rocks Moscow restaurant, 21 injured

Moscow:

At least three people, including an unidentified woman who was carrying an explosive device, were killed after a bomb detonated at a restaurant in central Moscow, Russian state media reported on Saturday, citing local officials. The explosion occurred at a restaurant on Kudrinskaya Square, injuring at least 21 others, according to Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee, as quoted by state news agency RIA Novosti.

The blast occurred at approximately 8:10 p.m. local time (1:10 p.m. ET) adjacent to an outdoor terrace at Building 1 on Kudrinskaya Square, situated just outside the entrance to Balzi Rossi, as reported by Russian state news agency TASS, citing the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The establishment was closed to the general public at the time of the explosion to accommodate a private banquet, according to details posted on its official website.

Probe underway

According to Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee, the unidentified woman was allegedly attempting to enter the Balzi Rossi restaurant while carrying what security officials believe was an improvised explosive device (IED). The device detonated prematurely outside the restaurant, killing the woman, the security guard who stopped her from entering, and a restaurant patron.

State news agency RIA Novosti reported that the security guard refused to allow the woman inside the establishment, following which the explosive went off before she could gain access.

Authorities have not yet identified the woman or established the motive behind the incident. Investigators also said it remains unclear whether the explosion was deliberately triggered by the suspect or occurred accidentally.

The attack was still being investigated, the Moscow Investigative Committee told the news agency.

15 killed in suicide bombing in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Earlier on July 24, at least 15 people, including soldiers, police personnel and a government official, were killed after militants rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a security check post in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province overnight, the military said.

According to the military's media wing, the dead included 12 soldiers, two police personnel and a government official from the forest department. The military described them as having embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while defending the country.

The attack occurred in Tank district, where militants drove an explosives-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of a security check post, triggering a powerful blast that caused extensive damage to the facility. Security forces retaliated during the assault and killed 12 militants, according to the military.

(With AP inputs)

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